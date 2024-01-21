BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 4

The T20 action continued in Bangladesh, as two games were played in the BPL 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday, January 20.

Rangpur Riders took on Fortune Barishal in the third game of the competition followed by a contest between Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers in the fourth.

While Fortune Barishal beat Rangpur Riders by five wickets to open their account in the tournament, Khulna Tigers trounced Chattogram Challengers by four wickets to secure two points.

With the win, Tigers moved to the top of the points table with two points and a net run rate of +0.605. Meanwhile, Barishal, after their previous win, secured the second position in the BPL 2024 standings with two points at a NRR of +0.500.

Durdanto Dhaka are third in the standings with two points and a net run rate of +0.388. Chattogram Challengers slipped to fourth with two points in two games and a postive NRR of +0.018.

Comilla Victorians and Rangpur Riders occupy the next two positions with negative NRRs of -0.388 and -0.500, respectively. Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the BPL 2024 points table with one defeat and a net run rate of -0.880.

Here's the updated points table -

Ranks TEAM M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Khulna Tigers 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.605 2 Fortune Barishal 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.5 3 Durdanto Dhaka 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.388 4 Chattogram Challengers 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.018 5 Comilla Victorians 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.388 6 Rangpur Riders 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.5 7 Sylhet Strikers 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.88

Tigers' Nahidul Islam dismantles Challengers with a four-fer in BPL

The first game saw Barishal winning the toss and putting Rangpur Riders to bat first. Khaled Ahmed scalped four wickets to restrict Rangpur Riders to a modest total of 134-9 in 20 overs.

In response, captain Tamim Iqbal played a handy knock of 35 as Fortune Barishal completed the chase in 19.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

In the second BPL game, Chattogram Challengers batted first after losing the toss. They had an underwhelming day, managing 121 all-out in 19.5 overs. Nahidul Islam was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping four wickets for 12 runs.

In response, Khulna Tigers struggled but completed the chase in 18.2 overs with four wickets in hand.

