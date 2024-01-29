BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Durdanto Dhaka vs Khulna Tigers, Match 14

Fans witnessed another action-packed day of T20 cricket as two more matches were played in the ongoing BPL 2024 on Monday, January 29. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet hosted both matches.

Sylhet Strikers faced Chattogram Challengers in the 13th match of the tournament. Meanwhile, Durdanto Dhaka took on Khulna Tigers in the 14th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

Both games were won by the team chasing as Chattogram Challengers defeated Sylhet Strikers by eight wickets. Meanwhile, Khulna Tigers trounced Durdanto Dhaka by 10 wickets.

With the dominating win, Khulna Tigers have asserted their position at the top with four wins in four matches. They now have eight points in their account with a net run rate of +1.340.

At the same time, Chattogram Challengers also maintained their second place in the BPL 2024 standings with four wins and one defeat after five matches. The Challengers from Chattogram also have eight points against their name but their net run rate is +0.460.

Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders, and Fortune Barishal have kept hold of the next three positions in the points table, respectively. With one win and three defeats in four matches, Durdanto Dhaka are sixth in the league standings with two points.

On the other hand, Sylhet Strikers are still languishing at the bottom of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 points table with four consecutive defeats. The Strikers are yet to open their account this season.

Khulna Tigers extend their dominant run at the expense of Durdanto Dhaka

Sylhet Strikers won the toss and opted to bat first against Chattogram Challengers. They didn’t start well but resistance from the middle order took them to a decent total of 137/4 in 20 overs. Harry Tector remained the top-scorer with a knock of 45 runs, while Bilal Khan scalped three wickets with the ball.

Chasing the total, opener Tanzid Hasan played a knock of 50 runs. Tom Bruce remained unbeaten for 51 runs as Chattogram Challengers completed the chase in 17.4 overs.

In the second match, Durdanto Dhaka batted first after winning the toss. They began their innings well as the openers Saim Ayub and Mohammad Naim added 75 runs for the first wicket. However, they collapsed following their departure and could only post 130/9 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Nawaz bagged three wickets with the ball. Chasing the total, the Khulna Tigers didn’t break a sweat as they hunted down the total in 14.4 overs without losing a wicket. The skipper Anamul Haque remained unbeaten for 58 runs to extend his team’s winning run in the BPL 2024.

