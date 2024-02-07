BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 24

Comilla Victorians secured a 34-run win over Khulna Tigers in the 23rd game of BPL 2024 while Sylhet Strikers bagged a five-wicket win against Durdanto Dhaka in the 24th clash.

Rangpur Riders maintained their top spot in the standings with five wins and two losses in seven games, having secured 10 points at an NRR of 1.462. Chattogram Challengers retained their second rank with five wins and two losses, racking up 10 points at a net run rate of -0.165.

Comilla Victorians moved one spot up to occupy the third position with four wins and two losses, gathering eight points at an NRR of 1.281. Khulna Tigers slipped one rank to the fourth slot with four wins and two losses, picking up eight points at an NRR of 0.535.

Fortune Barishal, Sylhet Strikers, and Durdanto Dhaka continue to hold the bottom three positions in the tally. Barishal have secured three wins and suffered four losses.

On the other hand, Sylhet have bagged two wins and lost six encounters while Dhaka have secured just one win and suffered six defeats to hold the wooden spoon in the standings.

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Rangpur Riders 7 5 2 0 0 10 1.462 2 Chattogram Challengers 7 5 2 0 0 10 -0.165 3 Comilla Victorians 6 4 2 0 0 8 1.281 4 Khulna Tigers 6 3 2 0 0 8 0.535 5 Fortune Barishal 7 4 4 0 0 6 0.129 6 Sylhet Strikers 8 2 6 0 0 4 -1.265 7 Durdanto Dhaka 7 1 6 0 0 2 -1.549

Aamer Jamal and Rejaur Rahman Raja shine for their respective teams

In the 23rd game, the Comilla Victorians racked up a total of 149/7 in 20 overs. Captain Litton Das scored 45 runs to emerge as the team's top-scorer in the innings. Nasum Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf claimed two wickets each.

In response, Khulna Tigers got bundled out for just 115 runs in 18.5 overs. Mohammad Wasim, batting as a tailender, top-scored with 23 runs. Aamer Jamal was the wrecker-in-chief with a five-wicket haul, conceding 23 runs in four overs.

Delving into the details of the 24th contest, Durdanto Dhaka posted a below-par total of 124/8 in 20 overs. Saif Hassan was the standout batter with 41 runs at no.3. Rejaur Rahman Raja was the star bowler for Sylhet with a three-wicket haul.

In response, Sylhet chased down the target with one over to spare. Najmul Hossain Shanto (33), Ryan Burl (29*), and Benny Howell (30*) shined for their side to seal the deal. Shoriful Islam's three wickets went in vain for Dhaka.

