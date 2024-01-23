BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians, Match 8

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) saw matches between Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal vs Comilla Victorians on January 23, Tuesday.

Khulna Tigers and Chattogram Challengers maintain their positions at the top of the points table, with four points each.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders climbed from sixth place to third following a four-wicket triumph over the seventh-ranked Sylhet Strikers. The latter have now suffered back-to-back defeats.

Durdanto Dhaka moved to the third spot with a negative NRR (net run rate) of -0.14. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians retained their fifth position despite a four-wicket win against Fortune Barishal on Tuesday.

Barishal descended from fourth to sixth position with two points and an NRR of -0.155.

Here’s how the points table fare after Match 8:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR 1 Khulna Tigers 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.832 2 Chattogram Challengers 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.25 3 Rangpur Riders 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.169 4 Durdanto Dhaka 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.14 5 Comilla Victorians 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.141 6 Fortune Barishal 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.155 7 Sylhet Strikers 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.856

Babar Azam’s fifty secures Rangpur's first win; Mustafizur's bowling brilliance stuns Comilla

Sylhet Strikers and Rangpur Riders met in the third BPL game.

After winning the toss, Riders chose to field and their bowlers dominated, restricting Strikers to a mere 120/8. Benny Howell top-scored for the Strikers, scoring 31 off as many deliveries, but most other batters were dismissed in single digits.

Ripon Mondol and Mahedi Hasan picked up two wickets for the Riders while Mohammad Nabi and Mahedi Hasan Murad took one each.

During the chase, the Riders faced a similar situation, losing six wickets by the end of the seventh over. However, Babar Azam's unbeaten fifty and Azmatullah Omarzai's 47 off 35 led them to victory in 18.2 overs.

Fortune Barishal and Comilla Victorians played the second game of the day where the former posted a 161-run total for the loss of nine wickets.

Despite a top-order collapse during the powerplay, Soumya Sarkar's 42 and Mushfiqur Rahim's 62 stabilized the innings. Mustafizur Rahman shone for the Victorians with a three-wicket haul, while Matthew Forde and Roston Chase bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Imrul Kayes smashed a crucial half-century off 41 balls, supported by Jaker Ali (23*). Matthew Forde's quick-fire 13 off 4 balls guided them to victory with one ball to spare.

