BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, Match 6

The ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) had two games at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Monday. Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers respectively beat Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal quite comfortably.

With their second straight win, Khulna sit pretty atop the points table with four points. Chattogram, meanwhile, returned to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Durdanto Dhaka and have four points from three games.

Durdanto have lost and won a game apiece and are third with a net run rate of -0.140. Barishal complete the top-four with two points to show for their efforts.

The last three teams - Comilla Victorians, Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers - didn't play on Monday and are respectively fifth, sixth and seventh in the points table.

Ranks TEAMS M W L T N/R PTS NRR 1 Khulna Tigers 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.832 2 Chattogram Challengers 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.25 3 Durdanto Dhaka 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.14 4 Fortune Barishal 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.176 5 Comilla Victorians 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.388 6 Rangpur Riders 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.5 7 Sylhet Strikers 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.88

Chattogram and Khulna sides add crucial two points to their kitty with commanding BPL wins

In the first BPL game of the day, Durdanto Dhaka batted first and posted 136-8 in 20 overs. In response, the Challengers reached the target with 10 balls and six wickets to spare. Tanzid Hasan was their top-scorer with 49, while Najibullah Zadran smashed an unbeaten 32.

The second and only other game of the day was a high-scoring one. Khulna Tigers chased down a target of 188 with eight wickets and two overs in hand. Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim shone for Barishal with an unbeaten 68 off 39 to propel his side to a formidable total of 187 runs in their 20 overs.

However, the total didn’t prove to be enough as the top four Khulna Tigers batters, led by openers Anamul Haque and Evin Lewis, who scored half-centuries, led them to victory in 18 overs. While captain Haque remained unbeaten on 63, Lewis scored 53 runs to lead his team to a convincing win in the BPL game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App