BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 32

On a high-scoring day (Wednesday, February 14) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Fortune Barishal defeated Durdanto Dhaka by 27 runs in the first match of BPL 2024. Meanwhile, the Comilla Victorians chased down the Khulna Tigers' total with ease in the second game of the Bangladesh Premier League today.

The Rangpur Riders currently top the points table in the 2024 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League after the completion of nine matches. With seven wins from nine matches, the Riders have amassed 14 points and have the best net run rate of +1.870.

Hot on their heels are the Comilla Victorians, also with 14 points, having won seven out of their nine fixtures. But an inferior net run rate of +0.912 compared to the Riders places them second on the table.

Lying third are Fortune Barishal, with 10 points from their five wins in nine matches. They have a net run rate of +0.475. Equal on points with Barishal at number four are the Chattogram Challengers, who too have managed five victories but have a negative NRR of -0.884.

Further below at number five are the Khulna Tigers, with eight points from four wins in their nine matches and a net run rate of -0.340. The Sylhet Strikers, with three wins in nine games so far, have garnered just six points and placed sixth, with a poor NRR of -1.054.

Languishing at the bottom are Durdanto Dhaka, who have lost nine of their 10 fixtures so far. They have a mere two points and the worst NRR of -1.447.

Comilla Victorians cruise to 7-wicket win over Khulna Tigers

In the opening match, Fortune Barishal captain Tamim Iqbal led from the front, smashing a 45-ball 71 to propel his team to 186/6 after electing to bat first. Iqbal struck seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 157.78.

Mohammad Saifuddin provided the late charge with a six-ball cameo of 23 to lift the Barishal total. For Dhaka, Alauddin Babu (3/30) and Taskin Ahmed (2/30) were the main wicket-takers.

In response, Dhaka lost their top three for just 16 runs before Alex Ross waged a lone battle, slamming 89* off 49 balls. But they fell short by 27 runs as the rest of the batting failed to fire, managing only 159/8 in their 20 overs. Saifuddin and Khaled Ahmed picked up three wickets each for Barishal.

In the second match, Khulna Tigers batters Alex Hales (22), Evin Lewis (36), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (28), and Wayne Parnell (20) made useful contributions after they elected to bat first. Matthew Forde and Moeen Ali took two wickets each for the Comilla Victorians.

Half-centuries from Towhid Hridoy (91 off 47) and opener Jaker Ali (40 off 31) helped the Comilla Victorians overhaul the Khulna Tigers' 164/8. They won by seven wickets and 21 balls to spare.

