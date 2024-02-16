BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Rangpur Riders vs Chattogram Challengers, Match 34

Khulna Tigers secured a five-wicket win over Durdanto Dhaka in the 33rd game of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Friday, February 16. Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders bagged an 18-run win against Chattogram Challengers in the 34th clash.

Rangpur Riders strengthened their pole position in the standings, registering eight wins and suffering two losses with 16 points. Comilla Victorians, on the other hand, retained their second position with seven wins and two losses, gathering 14 points.

Fortune Barishal maintained their position with five wins and four losses, picking up 10 points at an NRR of 0.475. Khulna Tigers moved one spot up to occupy the fourth rank with five wins and as many losses with 10 points at an NRR of -0.101.

Chattogram Challengers slipped one spot down to make it to the fifth slot with five wins and as many losses, bagging 10 points at an NRR of -0.89. Sylhet Strikers and Durdanto Dhaka settled with the bottom two spots, racking up six and two points respectively.

Wayne Parnell and Mahedi Hasan shine for their respective sides

Shifting our focus to the 33rd game, Durdanto Dhaka batted first and posted a below-par total of 128/7 in 20 overs. Mosaddek Hossain was the top-scorer with 26 runs in 23 balls. Wayne Parnell and Mukidul Islam scalped three wickets apiece for Khulna.

In response, Khulna Tigers sealed the deal in just 15.2 overs with five wickets in hand. Afif Hossain (43* off 21), Shai Hope (32 off 28), and Parvez Hossain Emon (40 off 30) played crucial roles to take their side over the line.

Moving to the 34th clash, Rangpur Riders racked up a dominating total of 187/8 in 20 overs. Shakib Al Hasan shined with the willow, scoring 62 runs in 39 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Mahedi Hasan (34) and Rony Talukdar (25) contributed important runs to put up an imposing total. Romario Shepherd claimed three wickets for Challengers while Salauddin Sakil and Shohidul Islam picked up two wickets each.

In reply, Chattogram Challengers could post only 169/6 in 20 overs, losing the game by 18 runs. After shining with the ball, Romario Shepherd tried his best to take his side over the line, scoring 66* off 30 balls with five fours and six sixes.

