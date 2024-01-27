BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Rangpur Riders vs Durdanto Dhaka, Match 12

Two games were played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Saturday, January 27.

Chattogram Challengers locked horns with Fortune Barishal in the 11th game of the competition, while Rangpur Riders took on Durdanto Dhaka in the 12th contest of the BPL 2024. Chattogram and Rangpur emerged victorious by 10 runs and 79 runs, respectively.

The Challengers are second in the points table with six points in four games, including three wins and a defeat. Khulna Tigers are top with six points in three games and a net run rate of +1.010 while Chattogram Challengers have a net run rate of +0.323.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Riders have climbed to fourth in the BPL 2024 points table with four points in as many games and a net run rate of +0.734. They have managed two wins and as many losses in four games.

Fortune Barishal are fifth in the standings with two points in four games, thanks to three defeats and a solitary win. Their net run rate is -0.248.

After a heavy defeat to Rangpur Riders, Durdanto Dhaka’s net run rate has dipped to -1.433. They are sixth in the points table with two points in three games, including one win and two losses. Meanwhile, Sylhet Strikers are at the bottom of the points table with three defeats in as many games.

Avishka Fernando stole the show for Chattogram Challengers in BPL 2024

In the first BPL 2024 game of the day, Fortune Barishal won the toss and invited Chattogram to bat first. Riding on Avishka Fernando’s brilliant unbeaten knock of 91 off 50, Chattogram posted a massive total of 193-4 in their 20 overs.

Fortune Barishal tried their best, but Curtis Campher’s four-fer restricted them to 183-7.

In the second game, Durdanto Dhaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Thanks to Babar Azam’s classy knock of 62, Rangpur Riders managed a total of 183-8 in 20 overs.

Durdanto Dhaka were never in the game during their chase, as they were bundled out for 104 all-out in 16.3 overs Mahedi Hasan took three wickets for 11 runs for Rangpur Riders.

