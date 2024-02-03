BPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Standings after Sylhet Strikers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 20

It was an action-filled day as two matches were played in the ongoing BPL 2024 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, February 3.

Khulna Tigers locked horns with Fortune Barishal followed by a meeting between Sylhet Strikers and Rangpur Riders. While Fortune Barishal defeated Khulna Tigers by five wickets in the first game of the day, Rangpur Riders defeated Sylhet Strikers by 77 runs in the next match.

With the massive win, Rangpur Riders have now grabbed the top spot in the BPL 2024 standings. They now have eight points in six matches and a net run rate of +1.028 courtesy of four wins and two defeats.

Khulna Tigers, in second place, have eight points in five matches with four wins and a single loss alongside a net run rate of +1.023.

Meanwhile, Fortune Barishal have climbed to fifth place in the points table with six points in six matches. They now have three wins and three losses in their account and a net run rate of +0.284.

At the same time, Sylhet Strikers are still seventh in the BPL 2024 standings with only two points against their name after seven matches. They have won only one match so far and lost six. It has dented their net run rate to -1.390.

Durdanto Dhaka are still languishing at the bottom of the points table with two points in five matches thanks to a single win and four defeats. They have the worst net run rate among all teams at -1.442.

Fortune Barishal handed over Khulna Tigers their first defeat of the season

In the first game of the day, Fortune Barishal won the toss and opted to bowl first. Thanks to two wickets each from Shoaib Malik and Taijul Islam, Khulna Tigers could only manage 155/8 in 20 overs.

Chasing the total, Fortune Barishal lost the way in the middle but an unbeaten partnership of 55 runs between Shoaib Malik and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took them home in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand.

In the second match, Sylhet Strikers won the toss and asked Rangpur Riders to bat first. Babar Azam’s stylish 47 runs at the top propelled them to a healthy total of 162/7 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, Rangpur Riders breathed fire as Mohammad Nabi and Mahedi Hasan claimed three wickets each. They bundled out Sylhet Strikers for 85 runs in 16.5 overs to register a massive 77-run victory.

