BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chattogram Challengers vs Comilla Victorians (Updated) ft. Mohammad Mithun and Tanvir Islam

The 17th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 saw the Sylhet Strikers host the Durdanto Dhaka at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The Strikers put up a respectable total of 142/8 batting first on Friday, February 2.

They lost wickets at regular intervals but skipper Mohammad Mithun held the fort with a 46-ball 59 while Samit Patel contributed with a vital knock of 32. Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers for Dhaka, grabbing four wickets.

However, Dhaka's batters failed to get past the finish line. Barring Alex Ross (20) and Taskin Ahmed (27*), none could make a significant contribution with the bat. They kept losing wickets and were eventually held at 127/9, falling short by 15 runs. Richard Ngarava grabbed four wickets while Rejaur Rahman chipped in with a couple of scalps as well.

In the 18th game of BPL 2024, the Chattogram Challengers faced the Comilla Victorians. Batting first, Chattogram were skittled out for a paltry total of just 72 in 16.3 overs. Tom Bruce (27) and Najibullah Zadran (11) were the only batters to cross double figures.

Tanvir Islam stood out with the ball for the Victorians, returning with impressive figures of 4/13. Aliss Islam complimented him by picking up two wickets as well.

The Victorians made light work of the chase, scaling the target down in just 9.2 overs with seven wickets to spare. Towhid Hridoy top-scored with a blazing 13-ball 31.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 5 5 1 202 68* 50.5 151 133.77 - 2 - 17 7 2 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 6 6 1 189 70* 37.8 142 133.09 - 1 1 21 4 3 WIA Fernando (CC) 6 6 1 174 91* 34.8 109 159.63 - 1 - 20 8 4 Babar Azam (RR) 4 4 1 157 62 52.33 139 112.94 - 2 - 15 2 5 Imrul Kayes (CV)"}">Imrul Kayes (CV) 3 3 0 148 66 49.33 125 118.4 - 2 - 13 6 6 Najibullah Zadran (CC) 6 5 2 146 61* 48.66 106 137.73 - 1 - 11 8 7 Shahadat Hossain (CC)"}">Shahadat Hossain (CC) 6 6 2 138 57* 34.5 125 110.4 - 1 - 11 5 8 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 6 6 0 132 50 22 105 125.71 - 1 1 14 4 9 Anamul Haque (KT) 4 4 2 130 63* 65 107 121.49 - 2 1 8 5 10 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 5 5 0 129 40 25.8 111 116.21 - - - 14 3

With 202 runs from five innings, Mushfiqur Rahim is still atop the BPL 2024 top run-getters list. Zakir Hasan retained his second spot with 189 runs from six innings.

Avishka Fernando (174), Babar Azam (157), and Imrul Kayes (148) also retained their third, fourth, and fifth positions respectively. Najibullah Zadran could add only 11 runs to his tally and with 146 runs, remains at the sixth spot. With 138 runs, Shahadat Hossain moved three places up to the seventh position.

Tanzid Hasan failed to add to his tally and dropped a place down to number eight with 132 runs. With 130 runs, Anamul Haque slipped a position down to the ninth spot. Tamim Iqbal (129) also dropped by a position to number ten on the list.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 5 5 104 17.2 - 145 10 4/24 14.5 8.36 10.4 1 - 2 Tanvir Islam (CV) 5 5 98 16.2 1 95 9 4/13 10.55 5.81 10.88 1 - 3 R Ngarava (SYS) 5 5 110 18.2 - 149 9 4/30 16.55 8.12 12.22 1 - 4 Bilal Khan (CC) 6 6 128 21.2 - 173 9 3/24 19.22 8.1 14.22 - - 5 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 5 5 88 14.4 - 90 7 3/11 12.85 6.13 12.57 - - 6 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 4 4 87 14.3 - 132 7 4/29 18.85 9.1 12.42 1 - 7 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 4 4 89 14.5 - 134 7 4/31 19.14 9.03 12.71 1 - 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 5 5 93 15.3 - 139 7 3/32 19.85 8.96 13.28 - - 9 C Campher (CC) 4 3 42 7 - 65 6 4/20 10.83 9.28 7 1 - 10 Al Islam (CV) 4 4 84 14 2 88 6 4/17 14.66 6.28 14 1 -

Shoriful Islam moved to the top of the wicket-taking charts in the BPL 2024 with 10 wickets. Tanvir Islam, Richard Ngarava, and Bilal Khan take the second, third, and fourth positions respectively with nine wickets apiece.

Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman take the fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions with seven wickets each.

Curtis Campher and Aliss Islam occupy the final two positions respectively with six wickets each.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App