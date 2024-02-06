BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Chattogram Challengers vs Fortune Barishal (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Mahedi Hasan

The Bangladesh Premier League 2024 continued today (Tuesday, February 6) with a doubleheader. In the first match, the Rangpur Riders defended a score of 175/4, winning the game by 60 runs against Durdanto Dhaka.

In the second game, Fortune Barishal failed to chase down Chattogram Challengers' 145-run total, falling to a 16-run defeat.

Durdanto Dhaka won the toss and opted to field first against the Rangpur Riders. The Riders got off to a blistering start, with openers Rony Talukdar (39 off 24) and Babar Azam (47 off 43) racing away in the powerplay. Talukdar was especially effective in his strokeplay, striking at 162.50 during his quick-fire cameo.

Shakib Al Hasan (34 off 20) gave the Riders innings a final flourish towards the end as they posted a total of 175/4. In response, Durdanto Dhaka's innings never got going, with Mohammad Naim being the only bright spot, scoring 44 off 31 deliveries. They were eventually bundled out for 115 in 18 overs, with Hasan Mahmud (2/22) and Salman Irshad (2/17) backing up Shakib's 3/16.

After being asked to bat first, Chattogram Challengers posted 145/5 thanks to Tom Bruce's 50* off 40 and Josh Brown's quick-fire 38 off 23.

In response, Fortune lost regular wickets and only managed to score 129/8 in 20 overs. Tamim Iqbal was the top-scorer with 49 runs off 46 deliveries.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 2 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL)"}">Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 7 7 1 238 68* 39.66 189 125.92 - 2 - 19 7 3 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL)"}">Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 7 7 0 198 49 28.28 175 113.14 - - - 20 6 4 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 7 7 1 193 70* 32.16 149 129.53 - 1 1 22 4 5 WIA Fernando (CC) 6 6 1 174 91* 34.8 109 159.63 - 1 - 20 8 6 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 6 6 0 156 52 26 124 125.8 - 1 - 10 10 7 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 7 7 2 153 57* 30.6 145 105.51 - 1 - 13 5 8 Najibullah Zadran (CC)"}">Najibullah Zadran (CC) 7 6 2 150 61* 37.5 108 138.88 - 1 - 12 8 9 Azmatullah Omarzai (RR) 7 7 2 150 47* 30 103 145.63 - - - 10 10 10 Imrul Kayes (CV) 3 3 0 148 66 49.33 125 118.4 - 2 - 13 6

Pakistan's Babar Azam has emerged as the leading run-scorer so far. The Rangpur Riders' batter has amassed 251 runs in six innings at an excellent average of 50.20. His tally includes a top score of 62.

Following Babar closely is Bangladesh legend Mushfiqur Rahim of Fortune Barishal. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 238 runs in seven innings, averaging a solid 39.66.

The likes of Tamim Iqbal (198 runs), Zakir Hasan (193 runs), and Avishka Fernando (174 runs) complete the top five run-getters in the tournament so far.

Mohammad Naim, Shahadat Hossain, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Imrul Kayes, respectively, make up the remaining top 10.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mahedi Hasan (RR)"}">Mahedi Hasan (RR) 7 7 130 21.4 1 125 12 3/11 10.41 5.76 10.83 - - 2 Shoriful Islam (DRD)"}">Shoriful Islam (DRD) 6 6 128 21.2 - 180 10 4/24 18 8.43 12.8 1 - 3 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.5 12.9 1 - 4 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.74 13.4 1 - 5 Bilal Khan (CC) 7 7 152 25.2 - 194 10 3/24 19.4 7.65 15.2 - - 6 Tanvir Islam (CV) 5 5 98 16.2 1 95 9 4/13 10.55 5.81 10.88 1 - 7 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 6 6 138 23 1 135 9 3/16 15 5.86 15.33 - - 8 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 7 7 126 21 - 153 9 3/29 17 7.28 14 - - 9 Al-Amin Hossain (CC) 7 7 162 27 1 193 8 2/15 24.12 7.14 20.25 - - 10 Mohammad Nabi (RR) 7 7 119 19.5 - 113 7 3/17 16.14 5.69 17 - -

Mahedi Hasan has emerged as the leading wicket-taker so far with 12 scalps from seven matches.

Shoriful Islam (10 wickets) of Durdanto Dhaka and Fortune Barishal's Mohammad Imran (10 wickets) are in hot pursuit of Mahedi Hasan. Both bowlers have consistently made inroads for their respective sides, with best figures of 4/24 and 4/29, respectively.

Among the other Bangladeshi bowlers inside the top 10 are the legendary Shakib Al Hasan and death-over specialist Al-Amin Hossain, while pacer Richard Ngarava is the lone Zimbabwean representative on the leaderboard.

