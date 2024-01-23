BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal (Updated) ft. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mustafizur Rahman

Rangpur Riders bagged a four-wicket win over Sylhet Strikers in the seventh game of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 while Comilla Victorians also secured a four-wicket win over Fortune Barishal in the eighth match. Both clashes were played at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

In the seventh game, Sylhet Strikers batted first and posted a total of 120/8 in 20 overs. Benny Howell and Ben Cutting scored 37 runs each. Mahedi Hasan and Ripon Mondol scalped two wickets apiece for the Rangpur Riders.

In reply, Rangpur Riders chased down the target in 18.2 overs with four wickets in hand. Opener Babar Azam scored a 56-run unbeaten knock off 49 balls, including six fours. Azmatullah Omarzai racked up an unbeaten 47off 35 balls, with two fours and three sixes.

Delving into the details of the eighth contest, Fortune Barishal posted an imposing total of 161/9 in 20 overs. Soumya Sarkar (42) and Mushfiqur Rahim (62) were the standout batters in the middle-order. Mustafizur Rahman scalped a three-wicket haul while Roston Chase and Matthew Forde picked up two wickets apiece.

In response, Comilla Victorians chased down the target with just one ball to spare. No. 4 batter Imrul Kayes smacked 52 runs off 41 balls, including four fours and three sixes. Jaker Ali (23*) also played a crucial role in the death overs. Dunith Wellalage's three wickets went in vain for Barishal.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing BPL 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 3 3 1 156 68* 78 110 141.81 - 2 - 13 6 2 Imrul Kayes (CV) 2 2 0 118 66 59 97 121.64 - 2 - 10 5 3 Najibullah Zadran (CC)"}">Najibullah Zadran (CC) 3 3 2 117 61* 117 71 164.78 - 1 - 7 8 4 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 3 3 0 94 40 31.33 73 128.76 - - - 12 2 5 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 3 3 1 85 57* 42.5 80 106.25 - 1 - 6 4 6 Anamul Haque (KT) 2 2 1 72 63* 72 52 138.46 - 1 - 4 3 7 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 2 2 1 71 70* 71 47 151.06 - 1 - 7 1 8 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 3 3 0 70 49 23.33 58 120.68 - - - 8 2 9 Afif Hossain (KT) 2 2 0 67 41 33.5 64 104.68 - - - 4 1 10 E Lewis (KT) 2 2 0 65 53 32.5 28 232.14 - 1 - 5 7

Barishal's veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim moved one spot up to secure the pole position in the batting standings with 156 runs from three innings. Victorians batter Imrul Kayes climbed up from ninth to second spot, having accumulated 118 runs.

Najibullah Zadran slipped from the top to the third spot, amassing 117 runs from three innings. Tamim Iqbal retained his fourth position with 94 runs from three innings. Shahadat Hossain Dipu descended from third to the fifth spot, having scored 85 runs.

Anamul Haque Enam (72) slipped from the fifth to the sixth slot. Zakir Hasan (71), Tanzid Hasan (70), and Afif Hossain (67) went down one spot each to occupy the seventh, eighth, and ninth positions, respectively. Evin Lewis (65) maintained his 10th rank.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 2 2 45 7.3 - 63 5 3/32 12.6 8.4 9 - - 2 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 2 2 44 7.2 - 67 5 3/27 13.4 9.13 8.8 - - 3 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL)"}">Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 3 3 65 10.5 - 105 5 4/31 21 9.69 13 1 - 4 Nahidul Islam (KT) 2 2 48 8 - 35 4 4/12 8.75 4.37 12 1 - 5 DN Wellalage (BRSAL) 3 3 72 12 - 60 4 3/26 15 5 18 - - 6 Al-Amin Hossain (CC) 3 3 72 12 1 77 4 2/15 19.25 6.41 18 - - 7 MADI Hemantha (SYS) 1 1 24 4 - 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 - - 8 Hasan Murad (RR) 2 2 48 8 1 46 3 2/17 15.33 5.75 16 - - 9 Tanvir Islam (CV) 2 2 42 7 - 53 3 2/27 17.66 7.57 14 - - 10 Taskin Ahmed (DRD)"}">Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 2 2 48 8 - 56 3 2/30 18.66 7 16 - -

Comilla Victorians pacer Mustafizur Rahman climbed up from bottom to the top spot in the wickets charts with five scalps at 12.6. Shoriful Islam slid down one spot to secure the second rank with five wickets at 13.4.

Khaled Ahmed retained his third position with five wickets at an average of 21. Nahidul Islam slipped from second to the fourth position, having taken four wickets at 8.75. Dunith Wellalage propelled to the fifth slot, having scalped four wickets, averaging 15.

Al-Amin Hossain descended from fourth to sixth rank with four wickets at 19.25. Dushan Hemantha climbed up to secure the seventh spot, racking up three wickets at 6.66. Hasan Murad (3) moved up to the eighth spot at 17.66.

Tanvir Islam (3) ascended to the ninth rank at an average of 17.66 while Taskin Ahmed (3) descended from fifth to 10th position at an average of 18.66.

