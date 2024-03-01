BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal (Updated) ft. Tamim Iqbal and Shoriful Islam

Fortune Barishal clinched their first-ever Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title after defeating Comilla Victorians by six wickets in the final at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Electing to field after winning the toss, Fortune Barishal restricted the Comilla Victorians to 154/6 in their 20 overs on Friday, March 1. Mahidul Islam Ankon top-scored for the Victorians with 38, while Andre Russell chipped in with a quickfire 27. For Fortune Barishal, pacer James Fuller picked up two wickets.

In response, Fortune Barishal got off to a flying start as skipper Tamim Iqbal smashed 39 off just 26 balls. Mehidy Miraz supported him well with 29. Then Kyle Mayers steadied the innings with a brisk 46 off 30 deliveries, striking at over 150.

Fortune Barishal chased the target down comfortably in the 19th over with six wickets in hand.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 15 15 1 491 71 35.14 387 127.13 - 3 - 54 18 2 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 14 14 2 462 108* 38.5 309 149.51 1 2 3 37 24 3 Litton Das (CV) 14 14 - 391 85 27.92 299 130.76 - 3 1 40 17 4 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 12 12 - 384 116 32 283 135.68 1 2 1 32 20 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 15 15 3 380 68* 31.66 315 120.63 - 3 - 30 11 6 AI Ross (DRD) 11 11 2 352 89* 39.11 261 134.86 - 4 - 30 17 7 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 12 12 - 310 64 25.83 259 119.69 - 2 - 27 14 8 Anamul Haque (KT) 12 12 3 296 67* 32.88 245 120.81 - 3 2 26 11 9 JDS Neesham (RR) 7 7 3 291 97* 72.75 174 167.24 - 3 - 29 15 10 TC Bruce (CC) 9 9 3 278 51* 46.33 217 128.11 - 2 - 22 11

An exciting Bangladesh Premier League 2024 came to an end with Fortune Barishal's triumph in the final. Tamim Iqbal finished as the leading run-scorer of the tournament. The Fortune Barishal skipper scored 492 runs in 15 innings at an average of 35.14 and an impressive strike rate of 127.13.

Comilla Victorians batsman Towhid Hridoy, who occupies the second spot, had a memorable tournament, scoring 462 runs at a 38.5 average. His exploits included one century and two fifties.

Teammate Litton Das took the third spot with 391 runs to his name, averaging 27.9. Tanzid Hasan of Chattogram Challengers took the fourth spot with 384 runs, followed by Fortune.

Barishal's Mushfiqur Rahim, found himself in the fifth position, making 380 runs and averaging 31.66. Durdanto Dhaka batter Alex Ross amassed 352 runs and was one of the most aggressive batsmen, as evident from his strike rate of 134.86. Mohammad Naim, also from Durdanto Dhaka, took the seventh spot with 310 runs.

Anamul Haque piled on 296 runs for the Khulna Tigers. Meanwhile, James Neesham's brilliance in the middle order helped the Ranpur Riders with his contribution of 291 runs from just seven matches.

Chattogram's Tom Bruce rounded off the top 10 run scorers with 278 runs from nine matches with an impressive strike rate of 128.11.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 12 12 268 44.4 - 349 22 4/24 15.86 7.81 12.18 1 - 2 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 13 13 284 47.2 1 294 17 3/16 17.29 6.21 16.7 - - 3 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 14 14 242 40.2 1 298 16 3/11 18.62 7.38 15.12 - - 4 Mohammad Saifuddin (BRSAL) 9 9 207 34.3 - 235 15 3/21 15.66 6.81 13.8 - - 5 Bilal Khan (CC) 13 13 296 49.2 - 391 15 3/24 26.06 7.92 19.73 - - 6 Tanvir Islam (CV) 12 11 199 33.1 1 247 13 4/13 19 7.44 15.3 1 - 7 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 10 10 183 30.3 - 283 13 3/32 21.76 9.27 14.07 - - 8 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 12 12 264 44 - 366 13 2/27 28.15 8.31 20.3 - - 9 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 14 14 258 43 - 371 13 3/29 28.53 8.62 19.84 - - 10 OC McCoy (BRSAL) 8 8 192 32 - 261 12 3/34 21.75 8.15 16 - -

Durdanto Dhaka pacer Shoriful Islam finished as the leading wicket-taker of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 with 22 scalps from 12 matches. His best bowling figures were 4/24.

Shakib Al Hasan proved his value to the Ranpur Riders yet again by taking 17 wickets from 13 matches at a superb economy rate of 6.31. Mahedi Hasan, another Rangpur bowler, finished third on the list with 16 wickets. He was the most economical bowler, conceding just 7.38 runs per over.

Fortune Barishal pacer Mohammad Saifuddin occupies fourth place with 15 wickets to his name while maintaining an economy under seven. Bilal Khan from the Chattogram Challengers also snared 15 wickets in the tournament and is in the fifth spot.

For the Comilla Victorians, Tanvir Islam was among the wickets with 13 scalps, including a four-wicket haul. Fellow pacer Mustafizur Rahman took 13 wickets too for the Victorians. Dhaka pace spearhead Taskin Ahmed and Ranpur’s Hasan Mahmud collected 13 wickets apiece.

Rounding off the top 10 was Barishal pacer Obed McCoy with 12 wickets.

