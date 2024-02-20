BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Comilla Victorians vs Rangpur Riders (Updated) ft. Tanzid Hasan and Shakib Al Hasan

The 39th and 40th matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) were played out on Tuesday, February 20. Chattogram Challengers scripted a convincing 65-run victory over the Khulna Tigers in the 39th game whereas Comilla Victorians eased past the Rangpur Riders in Match No. 40, winning by six wickets.

In the first game, Tanzid Hasan slammed a magnificent century (116) as Chattogram posted an impressive 192/4 after batting first. In reply, Khulna were nowhere in the chase as they were bundled out for just 127 runs.

Captain Anamul Haque (35) and Shai Hope (31) were the only notable contributors. Shuvagata Hom (3) and Bilal Khan (2) shared five wickets between themselves for the Challengers.

Next up, Rangpur Riders were restricted to a modest total of 150 after being put into bat. James Neesham was the standout performer with his unbeaten 69. Andre Russell and Musfik Hasan grabbed three wickets apiece for the Victorians with the ball.

It turned out to be a one-sided affair as the Victorians got home comfortably in just 17.4 overs with six wickets to spare. Captain Litton Das (43) and Mahidul Islam Ankon (39) batted well while Russel (43* off 12) finished the game in style. Shakib Al Hasan picked up three wickets for Rangpur, but it was in vain.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 11 11 - 382 116 34.72 280 136.42 1 2 1 32 20 2 Towhid Hridoy (CV)"}">Towhid Hridoy (CV) 11 11 2 358 108* 39.77 230 155.65 1 1 3 26 20 3 AI Ross (DRD) 11 11 2 352 89* 39.11 261 134.86 - 4 - 30 17 4 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 11 11 - 325 71 29.54 262 124.04 - 1 - 34 12 5 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 12 12 - 310 64 25.83 259 119.69 - 2 - 27 14 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 11 11 1 297 68* 29.7 230 129.13 - 3 - 23 10 7 Anamul Haque (KT) 11 11 3 286 67* 35.75 236 121.18 - 3 2 24 11 8 Litton Das (CV) 11* 11 - 280 85 25.45 218 128.44 - 2 1 26 13 9 TC Bruce (CC) 8 8 3 261 51* 52.2 206 126.69 - 2 - 21 10 10 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2

Tanzid Hasan (382) moved five places up to the top position in the BPL 2024 most run-getters list.

Towhid Hridoy (358), Alex Ross (352), Tamim Iqbal (325), Mohammad Naim (310), and Mushfiqur Rahim (297) dropped a place each to the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.

Anamul Haque (286) and Litton Das (280) climbed a spot each to take the seventh and eighth positions, respectively. Tom Bruce (261) took the ninth place while Babar Azam (251) slipped three places to number 10.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 12 12 268 44.4 - 349 22 4/24 15.86 7.81 12.18 1 - 2 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 11 11 254 42.2 1 264 17 3/16 15.52 6.23 14.94 - - 3 Mahedi Hasan (RR)"}">Mahedi Hasan (RR) 12 12 218 36.2 1 254 15 3/11 16.93 6.99 14.53 - - 4 Bilal Khan (CC) 12 12 272 45.2 - 361 14 3/24 25.78 7.96 19.42 - - 5 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 12 12 228 38 - 322 13 3/29 24.76 8.47 17.53 - - 6 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 12 12 264 44 - 366 13 2/27 28.15 8.31 20.3 - - 7 Tanvir Islam (CV) 10 10 175 29.1 1 217 12 4/13 18.08 7.44 14.58 1 - 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 9 9 165 27.3 - 263 11 3/32 23.9 9.56 15 - - 9 Shohidul Islam (CC) 11 11 228 38 1 327 11 3/13 29.72 8.6 20.72 - - 10 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 -

Shoriful Islam continues to top the BPL 2024 bowling charts with 22 wickets. Shakib Al Hasan (17) moved a place up to number two while Mahedi Hasan (15) slipped by a spot to the third position.

Bilal Khan jumped two places up to the fourth position with 14 scalps. Hasan Mahmud dropped by a spot to the fifth position while Taskin Ahmed (13) also dipped by a spot to number six.

Tanvir Islam (12) and Mustafizur Rahman (11) retained their positions at number seven and eight, respectively. Shohidul Islam (11) bagged the penultimate spot while Mohammad Imran (10) dropped by a place to number 10.

