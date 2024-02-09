BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durdanto Dhaka vs Comilla Victorians (Updated) ft. Towhid Hridoy and Shoriful Islam

Two matches were contested in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, February 10. Sylhet Strikers scripted a comfortable five-wicket win in the first game against the Khulna Tigers. The second game saw the Comilla Victorians chase down 175 with four wickets in hand against Durdanto Dhaka.

Coming to the first match of the day, the Khulna Tigers batted first and put up a modest total of 153/4 on the board. Skipper Anamul Haque led by example, scoring 67 runs. Habibur Rahman also contributed with a 30-ball 43. Sunzamul Islam, Samit Patel, and Benny Howell picked up a wicket each for Sylhet.

In reply, the Strikers lost an early wicket. However, Harry Tector stood tall at one end, scoring a 52-ball 61. He found able support from Ryan Burl, who slammed an unbeaten 16-ball 32 to see them home with an over to spare. Mark Deyal was the pick of the bowlers for the Tigers, grabbing three wickets.

Next up, Durdanto Dhaka registered a decent total of 175/4 while batting first. They were led by fifties from Mohammad Mithun (64) and Saif Hassan (57). Alex Ross chipped in with a vital unbeaten 11-ball 21 as well. Matthew Forde picked up three wickets for the Victorians.

Dhaka made early inroads with the ball, reducing the Victorians to 23/3. However, Towhid Hridoy took the attack to the opposition bowlers, slamming a magnificent unbeaten 57-ball 106, guiding the Victorians to a four-wicket victory with a delivery to spare.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 8 8 0 256 64 32 198 129.29 - 2 - 21 13 2 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 3 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 7 7 1 250 108* 41.66 165 151.51 1 - 1 18 12 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 7 7 1 238 68* 39.66 189 125.92 - 2 - 19 7 5 Anamul Haque (KT) 7 7 3 228 67* 57 190 120 - 3 1 18 8 6 Zakir Hasan (SYS)"}">Zakir Hasan (SYS) 9 9 1 201 70* 25.12 160 125.62 - 1 2 23 4 7 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 7 7 0 198 49 28.28 175 113.14 - - - 20 6 8 WIA Fernando (CC) 6 6 1 174 91* 34.8 109 159.63 - 1 - 20 8 9 RP Burl (SYS) 7 7 3 154 43 38.5 134 114.92 - - - 11 7 10 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 7 7 2 153 57* 30.6 145 105.51 - 1 - 13 5

Mohammad Naim jumped four places to the top of the leading run-scorers list in the BPL 2024 with 256 runs from eight innings. Babar Azam slipped by a spot to the second position with 251 runs. Following a brilliant century, Towhid Hridoy takes the third position with 250 runs from seven innings.

Mushfiqur Rahim slipped two places to the fourth spot with 238 runs. Anamul Haque moved two spots up to No. 5 with 228 runs. Zakir Hasan saw a decline of three spots to the sixth position with 201 runs.

Tamim Iqbal dropped three places to the seventh position with 198 runs while Avishka Fernando also slipped two places to No. 8 with 174 runs. Ryan Burl takes the ninth spot with 154 runs from seven innings whereas Shahadat Hossain dropped two places to the 10th spot with 153 runs.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 8 8 176 29.2 - 239 15 4/24 15.93 8.14 11.73 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 7 7 130 21.4 1 125 12 3/11 10.41 5.76 10.83 - - 3 Tanvir Islam (CV) 6 6 121 20.1 1 124 11 4/13 11.27 6.14 11 1 - 4 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 - 5 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.5 13.4 1 - 6 Bilal Khan (CC) 7 7 152 25.2 - 194 10 3/24 19.4 7.65 15.2 - - 7 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 6 6 138 23 1 135 9 3/16 15 5.86 15.33 - - 8 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 7 7 126 21 - 153 9 3/29 17 7.28 14 - - 9 Faheem Ashraf (KT) 4 4 96 16 - 102 8 3/18 12.75 6.37 12 - - 10 SR Patel (SYS) 7 7 162 27 - 137 8 3/16 17.12 5.07 20.25 - -

Shoriful Islam continues to remain top of the BPL 2024 wicket-takers list with 15 scalps to his name.

There is not much change in the wicket-takers list. Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mohammad Imran, Richard Ngarava, Bilal Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, and Faheem Ashraf all retained their slots from second to ninth positions, respectively.

Samit Patel made it into the top 10 with eight wickets to his name at an average of 17.12.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App