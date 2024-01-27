BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durdanto Dhaka vs Rangpur Riders 12th Match ft. Babar Azam and Mahedi Hasan

The 11th game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 took place between Chattogram Challengers and Fortune Barishal on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Riding on a sensational knock from Avishka Fernando, Chattogram Challengers posted a formidable score of 193. Fernando played an unbeaten knock of 91 off 50, including five sixes and seven fours. Shahadat Hossain (31 off 29), Najibullah (18 off 10) and Curtis Champher (29 off 9) also made handy contributions.

Taijul Islam was the only bowler who looked effectively for Barishal. He returned with impressive figures of 2-26 in four overs. In pursuit of their target, Fortune Barishal fought hard but fell short by 10 runs.

Ahmed Shehzad (39 off 17) and Tamim Iqbal (33 off 20) started well with a 55-run partnership for the opening wicket. Coming in at No. three and four, Soumya Sarkar (17) and Mushfiqur Rahim (23 off 22) also got starts but couldn’t convert them.

Wickets kept falling at regular intervals despite the runs coming. Mehidy Hasan Miraj kept Barishal's hopes alive with a 35-run knock off 16, but it didn’t prove enough in the end.

In the second game of the day, Durdanto Dhaka took on Rangpur Riders in a one-sided clash. Babar Azam, who was facing a lot of criticism lately, produced a match-winning knock for the Riders, scoring 62 off 46, including five fours and one six.

Azmattulah also made a handy contribution of 32 off 15, including two fours and three sixes. In pursuit of the target, Durdanto Dhaka were bundled out for just 104. Alex Ross produced a half-century off 34 deliveries but didn’t find receive any support.

Mahedi Hasan (3), Omarzai (2) and Hasan Mahmud (2) combined to pick eight wickets between them, helping their team return to winning ways.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 4 4 1 180 68* 60 132 136.36 - 2 - 15 7 2 WIA Fernando (CC) 4 4 1 150 91* 50 88 170.45 - 1 - 16 8 3 Imrul Kayes (CV)"}" data-rowid="3" data-columnid="1">Imrul Kayes (CV) 3 3 0 148 66 49.33 125 118.4 - 2 - 13 6 4 Najibullah Zadran (CC) 4 4 2 135 61* 67.5 90 150 - 1 - 9 8 5 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 4 4 0 127 40 31.75 103 123.3 - - - 14 3 6 Babar Azam (RR) 3 3 1 120 62 60 103 116.5 - 2 - 11 1 7 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 4 4 1 116 57* 38.66 109 106.42 - 1 - 8 5 8 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 3 3 1 112 70* 56 81 138.27 - 1 - 13 1 9 E Lewis (KT) 3 3 0 102 53 34 53 192.45 - 1 - 8 10 10 Azmatullah Omarzai (RR) 4 4 1 89 47* 29.66 62 143.54 - - - 6 6

Mushfiqur Rahim atop the BPL 2024 run charts with 180 runs in four games, averaging 60. After playing a top-notch 93-run knock, Avishka Fernando is second with150 runs in four games at an average of 50.

Imrul Kayes is third with 148 runs in three games at 49.33, followed by Najibullah Zadran (135) and Tamim Iqbal (127).

Following a 62-run knock against Durdanto Dhaka, Babar Azam moved to sixth. In three games, he has 120 runs at an average of 60. At number seven is Shahadat Hossain, who has managed 116 runs in four games at an average of 38.66.

Zakir Hasan moves up to eighth with 112 runs in three BPL 2024 games at an average of 56. Evin Lewis finds himself at number nine with 102 runs, while Azmatullah Omarzai is tenth with 89 runs in four games at 29.66.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 4 4 82 13.4 - 73 7 3/11 10.42 5.34 11.71 - - 2 C Campher (CC) 4 3 42 7 - 65 6 4/20 10.83 9.28 7 1 - 3 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 3 3 68 11.2 - 102 6 3/27 17 9 11.33 - - 4 Mustafizur Rahman (CV)"}" data-rowid="4" data-columnid="1">Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 3 3 57 9.3 - 85 5 3/32 17 8.94 11.4 - - 5 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 4 4 72 12 - 98 5 3/29 19.6 8.16 14.4 - - 6 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL)"}" data-rowid="6" data-columnid="1">Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 3 3 65 10.5 - 105 5 4/31 21 9.69 13 1 - 7 Al-Amin Hossain (CC) 4 4 96 16 1 122 5 2/15 24.4 7.62 19.2 - - 8 Bilal Khan (CC) 4 4 92 15.2 - 122 5 2/28 24.4 7.95 18.4 - - 9 MD Shanaka (KT) 1 1 18 3 - 16 4 4/16 4 5.33 4.5 1 - 10 Al Islam (CV) 2 2 42 7 1 47 4 4/17 11.75 6.71 10.5 1 -

Mahedi Hasan claimed three wickets against Durdanto Dhaka on Saturday to soar to top spot in the wickets-tally with seven wickets in four games.

Curtis Champher slips to second with six wickets in four games, followed by Shoriful Islam (6), Mustafizur Rahman (5) and Hasan Mahmud (5). Khaled Ahmed is sixth with five wickets in three games, followed by Al-Amin Hossain and Bilal Khan, who also have five wickets.

Dasun Shanaka has slipped to eighth, with four wickets in one BPL 2024 game. Aliss Islam rounds off the top ten with four wickets in two games.

