BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Durdanto Dhaka vs Sylhet Strikers (Updated) ft. Babar Azam and Shoriful Islam

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 saw two matches being played on Wednesday, February 7. In the first game, the Comilla Victorians defended a total of 149 to beat the Khulna Tigers by 34 runs. Sylhet Strikers beat Durdanto Dhaka by five wickets in the second game while chasing 125.

Comilla Victorians won the toss and elected to bat first. Mohammad Rizwan (21) and captain Litton Das (45) got them off to a decent start. However, the Victorians lost wickets at regular intervals. Jaker Ali smashed an unbeaten 10-ball 18 to take them to a fighting total of 149/7. Nasum Ahmed and Faheem Ashraf picked up two wickets apiece for the Tigers.

In reply, Khulna Tigers were skittled out for just 115 in 18.5 overs, falling short in the end. Mohammad Wasim Jr (23) and Nahidul Islam (21) were the only significant scorers. Aamer Jamal starred with five wickets for the Victorians.

In the second game, Durdanto Dhaka put up a low total of 124/8 batting first. Saif Hasan (41) and Mohammad Naim (36) top-scored for Dhaka. Rejaur Rahman Raja grabbed three wickets for Sylhet while Samit Patel chipped in with a couple as well.

Sylhet Strikers lost early wickets and were reduced to 74/5. However, an unbeaten 55-run stand between Benny Howell (30*) and Ryan Burl (29*) saw them over the line with five wickets and an over to spare.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 2 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL)"}">Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 7 7 1 238 68* 39.66 189 125.92 - 2 - 19 7 3 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 8 8 1 201 70* 28.71 158 127.21 - 1 1 23 4 4 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 7 7 0 198 49 28.28 175 113.14 - - - 20 6 5 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 7 7 0 192 52 27.42 153 125.49 - 1 - 12 12 6 WIA Fernando (CC) 6 6 1 174 91* 34.8 109 159.63 - 1 - 20 8 7 Anamul Haque (KT) 6 6 2 161 63* 40.25 132 121.96 - 2 1 13 6 8 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 7 7 2 153 57* 30.6 145 105.51 - 1 - 13 5 9 Najibullah Zadran (CC) 7 6 2 150 61* 37.5 108 138.88 - 1 - 12 8 10 Azmatullah Omarzai (RR) 7 7 2 150 47* 30 103 145.63 - - - 10 10

Babar Azam retained his top spot in the list of the BPL 2024 top run-getters with 251 runs from six innings. With 238 runs from seven innings, Mushfiqur Rahim also retained his second position. Zakir Hasan moved a spot up to third place with 201 runs. With 198 runs, Tamim Iqbal dropped a spot to number four.

Mohammad Naim climbed a spot to the fifth place with 192 runs. Avishka Fernando slipped by a place to number six with 174 runs. Anamul Haque takes the seventh place with 161 runs.

Shahadat Hossain (153), Najibullah Zadran (150), and Azmatullah Omarzai (150) all dropped by a slot each to eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 7 7 152 25.2 - 207 13 4/24 15.92 8.17 11.69 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR)"}">Mahedi Hasan (RR) 7 7 130 21.4 1 125 12 3/11 10.41 5.76 10.83 - - 3 Tanvir Islam (CV) 6 6 121 20.1 1 124 11 4/13 11.27 6.14 11 1 - 4 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 - 5 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.5 13.4 1 - 6 Bilal Khan (CC) 7 7 152 25.2 - 194 10 3/24 19.4 7.65 15.2 - - 7 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 6 6 138 23 1 135 9 3/16 15 5.86 15.33 - - 8 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 7 7 126 21 - 153 9 3/29 17 7.28 14 - - 9 Faheem Ashraf (KT) 4 4 96 16 - 102 8 3/18 12.75 6.37 12 - - 10 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 6 6 111 18.3 - 156 8 3/32 19.5 8.43 13.87 - -

Pacer Shoriful Islam moved a place to the top spot in the leading wicket-takers list with 13 scalps. Mahedi Hasan dropped down to the second position with 12 wickets. Tanvir Islam jumped three places up to the third position with 11 wickets.

Mohammad Imran slipped by a position to number four with 10 wickets, averaging 18.80. Richard Ngarava and Bilal Khan also dropped by a spot each to the fifth and sixth positions respectively with 10 wickets apiece.

Shakib Al Hasan and Hasan Mahmud retained their seventh and eighth positions respectively with 9 wickets each. Faheem Ashraf and Mustafizur Rahman take the last two positions.

