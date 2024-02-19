BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders (Updated) ft. Litton Das and Abu Hider

Two matches took place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday, February 19. The 37th match saw the Sylhet Strikers beat the Comilla Victorians by 12 runs. Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory over Fortune Barishal in the 38th game.

In the first game of the day, Sylhet Strikers put up a challenging total of 177/5 after batting first. Benny Howell top-scored with an unbeaten 62 while Kennar Lewis (33) made a notable contribution. Sunil Narine and Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets apiece for the Victorians.

Chasing the target, Comilla Victorians came close but fell short eventually. Captain Litton Das scored a magnificent 58-ball 85. However, they were restricted to 165/6 in the end. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers with figures of 3/33.

Fortune Barishal batted first in the second fixture, scoring 151/9. Kyle Mayers (46) and captain Tamim Iqbal (33) top-scored with the bat. Abu Hider was the star with the ball for Rangpur, bagging five wickets.

The game went down the wire as Rangpur eventually managed to scale down the target by one wicket with three deliveries to spare. Brandon King (45), Shakib Al Hasan (29), and James Neesham (28) made significant contributions.

Obed McCoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3 each) and Kyle Mayers (2) were among the wickets for Barishal.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 10 10 2 358 108* 44.75 228 157.01 1 1 2 26 20 2 AI Ross (DRD) 11 11 2 352 89* 39.11 261 134.86 - 4 - 30 17 3 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 11* 11 - 325 71 29.54 262 124.04 - 1 - 34 12 4 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 12 12 - 310 64 25.83 259 119.69 - 2 - 27 14 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 11* 11 1 297 68* 29.7 230 129.13 - 3 - 23 10 6 Tanzid Hasan (CC) 10 10 - 266 70 26.6 215 123.72 - 2 1 24 12 7 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 8 Anamul Haque (KT) 10 10 3 251 67* 35.85 212 118.39 - 3 2 19 10 9 Litton Das (CV) 10 10 - 237 85 23.7 176 134.65 - 2 1 22 12 10 Soumya Sarkar (BRSAL) 11* 11 1 234 75* 23.4 182 128.57 - 1 2 23 11

Towhid Hridoy (358) moved a place up to the top position in the lBPL 2024 highest run-getters list. Alex Ross (352) slipped by a spot to the second position. Tamim Iqbal (325) jumped two spots up to the third position.

Mohammad Naim (310) and Mushfiqur Rahim (297) dropped by a position each to take the fourth and fifth slots respectively. Tanzid Hasan (266), Babar Azam (251), and Anamul Haque (251) retained their sixth, seventh, and eighth positions respectively.

Litton Das (237) took the ninth position while Soumya Sarkar (234) dropped by a place to the 10th spot.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 12 12 268 44.4 - 349 22 4/24 15.86 7.81 12.18 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR)"}">Mahedi Hasan (RR) 11 11 196 32.4 1 218 15 3/11 14.53 6.67 13.06 - - 3 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 10 10 230 38.2 1 244 14 3/16 17.42 6.36 16.42 - - 4 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 11 11 210 35 - 271 13 3/29 20.84 7.74 16.15 - - 5 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 12 12 264 44 - 366 13 2/27 28.15 8.31 20.3 - - 6 Bilal Khan (CC) 11 11 248 41.2 - 348 12 3/24 29 8.41 20.66 - - 7 Tanvir Islam (CV) 9 9 169 28.1 1 205 11 4/13 18.63 7.27 15.36 1 - 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 9 9 165 27.3 - 263 11 3/32 23.9 9.56 15 - - 9 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 - 10 Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BRSAL) 11 10 166 27.4 1 189 10 3/24 18.9 6.83 16.6 - -

Shoriful Islam (22) continues to remain atop the BPL 2024 most wicket-takers list. Mahedi Hasan (15) and Shakib Al Hasan (14) also retained their second and third positions respectively.

Hasan Mahmud (13) moved three spots up to the fourth position while Taskin Ahmed (13) dropped by a place to number five. Bilal Khan (12) also slipped by a position to number six.

Tanvir Islam (11) declined by a place to the seventh position. Mustafizur Rahman (11) and Mohammad Imran (10) retained their eighth and ninth positions respectively. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) took the final position in this list.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App