BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Fortune Barishal vs Rangpur Riders (Updated) ft. Litton Das and Abu Hider

Two matches took place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) on Monday, February 19. The 37th match saw the Sylhet Strikers beat the Comilla Victorians by 12 runs. Meanwhile, the Rangpur Riders clinched a thrilling one-wicket victory over Fortune Barishal in the 38th game.
In the first game of the day, Sylhet Strikers put up a challenging total of 177/5 after batting first. Benny Howell top-scored with an unbeaten 62 while Kennar Lewis (33) made a notable contribution. Sunil Narine and Rishad Hossain picked up two wickets apiece for the Victorians.
Chasing the target, Comilla Victorians came close but fell short eventually. Captain Litton Das scored a magnificent 58-ball 85. However, they were restricted to 165/6 in the end. Tanzim Hasan Sakib was the pick of the bowlers for the Strikers with figures of 3/33.
Fortune Barishal batted first in the second fixture, scoring 151/9. Kyle Mayers (46) and captain Tamim Iqbal (33) top-scored with the bat. Abu Hider was the star with the ball for Rangpur, bagging five wickets.
The game went down the wire as Rangpur eventually managed to scale down the target by one wicket with three deliveries to spare. Brandon King (45), Shakib Al Hasan (29), and James Neesham (28) made significant contributions.
Obed McCoy and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3 each) and Kyle Mayers (2) were among the wickets for Barishal.
BPL 2024 Most Runs List
Towhid Hridoy (358) moved a place up to the top position in the lBPL 2024 highest run-getters list. Alex Ross (352) slipped by a spot to the second position. Tamim Iqbal (325) jumped two spots up to the third position.
Mohammad Naim (310) and Mushfiqur Rahim (297) dropped by a position each to take the fourth and fifth slots respectively. Tanzid Hasan (266), Babar Azam (251), and Anamul Haque (251) retained their sixth, seventh, and eighth positions respectively.
Litton Das (237) took the ninth position while Soumya Sarkar (234) dropped by a place to the 10th spot.
BPL 2024 Most Wickets List
Shoriful Islam (22) continues to remain atop the BPL 2024 most wicket-takers list. Mahedi Hasan (15) and Shakib Al Hasan (14) also retained their second and third positions respectively.
Hasan Mahmud (13) moved three spots up to the fourth position while Taskin Ahmed (13) dropped by a place to number five. Bilal Khan (12) also slipped by a position to number six.
Tanvir Islam (11) declined by a place to the seventh position. Mustafizur Rahman (11) and Mohammad Imran (10) retained their eighth and ninth positions respectively. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (10) took the final position in this list.
