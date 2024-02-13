BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders (Updated) ft. Will Jacks and Imran Tahir

Two matches took place in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Tuesday, February 13.

The first game saw the Comilla Victorians register a thumping 73-run win over the Chattogram Challengers. In the second fixture, the Rangpur Riders built on their previous win to secure another victory, beating the Khulna Tigers by 78 runs.

The opening game of the day saw the Comilla Victorians amass a gigantic total of 239/3 after batting first. Englishman Will Jacks slammed a magnificent unbeaten 108 while skipper Litton Das (60) and Moeen Ali (53*) struck quickfire fifties as well.

Chattogram flopped once again while chasing, as they were bundled out for 166 in just 16.3 overs. Openers Josh Brown (36) and Tanzid Hasan (41) got them off to a decent start but they kept losing wickets all the way through. Moeen Ali and Rishad Hossain grabbed four wickets apiece for the Victorians with the ball.

The second game also turned out to be a high-scoring affair. Batting first, the Rangpur Riders put up a massive total of 219/5. They lost a couple of quick wickets.

However, half-centuries from Shakib Al Hasan (69) and Mahedi Hasan (60), along with crucial cameos from Nurul Hasan (32*) and Dwaine Pretorius (17*) guided them to a huge score. Luke Wood picked up three wickets for the Tigers.

In reply, Khulna lost the plot as they were restricted to 141, being bowled out in just 18.2 overs. Barring Alex Hales (60), none of the other batters could create much impact. Imran Tahir had a stellar outing, picking up a five-wicket haul for Rangpur.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 9 9 0 266 64 29.55 209 127.27 - 2 - 23 13 2 Babar Azam (RR) 6 6 1 251 62 50.2 219 114.61 - 2 - 27 2 3 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 8 8 1 250 108* 35.71 166 150.6 1 - 2 18 12 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 8 8 1 239 68* 34.14 192 124.47 - 2 - 19 7 5 Anamul Haque (KT) 8 8 3 233 67* 46.6 198 117.67 - 3 1 19 8 6 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 8 8 0 202 49 25.25 179 112.84 - - - 21 6 7 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 9 9 1 201 70* 25.12 160 125.62 - 1 2 23 4 8 Soumya Sarkar (BRSAL)"}">Soumya Sarkar (BRSAL) 8 8 1 198 75* 28.28 149 132.88 - 1 1 19 10 9 Nurul Hasan (RR) 9 9 4 198 46 39.6 137 144.52 - - - 13 10 10 Mahmudullah (BRSAL) 8 8 2 184 73 30.66 127 144.88 - 2 - 17 10

Mohammad Naim remains atop the BPL 2024 batting charts with 266 runs from nine innings.

Babar Azam (251), Towhid Hridoy (250), Mushfiqur Rahim (239), Anamul Haque (233), Tamim Iqbal (202), Zakir Hasan (201), and Soumya Sarkar (198) have all retained their positions. They occupy positions from number two to number eight respectively.

Courtesy of his quickfire 32*, Nurul Hasan takes the ninth position with 198 runs from nine innings, averaging 39.60. With 184 runs, Mahmudullah dropped a place down to the tenth position in the list.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 9 9 200 33.2 - 275 17 4/24 16.17 8.25 11.76 1 - 2 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 9 9 160 26.4 1 171 13 3/11 13.15 6.41 12.3 - - 3 Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 8 8 182 30.2 1 189 13 3/16 14.53 6.23 14 - - 4 Tanvir Islam (CV) 8 8 157 26.1 1 191 11 4/13 17.36 7.29 14.27 1 - 5 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 6 6 129 21.3 - 188 10 4/29 18.8 8.74 12.9 1 - 6 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.5 13.4 1 - 7 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 9 9 162 27 - 200 10 3/29 20 7.4 16.2 - - 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 8 8 141 23.3 - 235 10 3/32 23.5 10 14.1 - - 9 Bilal Khan (CC) 9 9 200 33.2 - 289 10 3/24 28.9 8.67 20 - - 10 Faheem Ashraf (KT) 4 4 96 16 - 102 8 3/18 12.75 6.37 12 - -

Adding to his tally, Shoriful Islam has maintained his top position in the list of leading wicket-takers of BPL 2024 with 17 scalps. Mahedi Hasan (13) holds on to his second position. Shakib Al Hasan jumped four places to take the third spot with 12 wickets.

Tanvir Islam (11) dropped a place down to the fourth position. Mohammad Imran (10) and Richard Ngarava (10) also slipped by a position each to take the fifth and sixth spots respectively.

Hasan Mahmud climbed up a spot to claim the seventh position with 10 wickets as well. Mustafizur Rahman (10) takes the eighth position in this list. Bilal Khan (10) dropped three positions to number nine while Faheem Ashraf (8) also declined by a position to sit at number ten.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App