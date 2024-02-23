BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Strikers (Updated) ft. Tamim Iqbal and Benny Howell

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 saw two games played on Friday, February 23. Fortune Barishal defeated the Comilla Victorians by six wickets in the 41st match whereas Sylhet Strikers won their game against Khulna Tigers by six wickets.

Batting first, Comilla Victorians managed to post a respectable total of 140/8. Towhid Hridoy (25) and Moeen Ali (23) chipped in with useful contributions before Jaker Ali (38* off 16) gave them a decent finish. Taijul Islam (3), Saifuddin (2), and Obed McCoy (2) were among the wickets for Barishal.

In reply, Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal led from the front with a 48-ball 66 that helped them cross the line in 19.4 overs with six wickets to spare.

In the second game, Khulna Tigers were restricted to 128/8. Afif Hossain slammed a 35-ball 52 but the rest of the batters failed to make significant contributions. Benny Howell was the pick of the bowlers for Sylhet with figures of 3/15. Shafiqul Islam (2) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (2) also bagged wickets.

Sylhet lost a couple of early wickets in the chase. However, important knocks from Najmul Hossain Shanto (39) and Yasir Ali (46), ensured that they got over the line comfortably with a couple of overs remaining.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 12 12 - 391 71 32.58 310 126.12 - 2 - 40 15 2 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 12 12 2 383 108* 38.3 256 149.6 1 1 3 29 20 3 Tanzid Hasan (CC)"}">Tanzid Hasan (CC) 11 11 - 382 116 34.72 280 136.42 1 2 1 32 20 4 AI Ross (DRD) 11 11 2 352 89* 39.11 261 134.86 - 4 - 30 17 5 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 12 12 1 314 68* 28.54 254 123.62 - 3 - 24 10 6 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 12 12 - 310 64 25.83 259 119.69 - 2 - 27 14 7 Anamul Haque (KT) 12 12 3 296 67* 32.88 245 120.81 - 3 2 26 11 8 Litton Das (CV) 12 12 - 292 85 24.33 230 126.95 - 2 1 28 13 9 Afif Hossain (KT) 12 12 2 278 52 27.8 230 120.86 - 1 1 16 15 10 TC Bruce (CC) 8 8 3 261 51* 52.2 206 126.69 - 2 - 21 10

Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal moved three places up to the top position in the list of most run-scorers in BPL 2024 with 391 runs. Towhid Hridoy (383) retained his second position.

Tanzid Hasan (382) dropped a couple of spots down to third position. Alex Ross (352) slipped by a position to number four. Mushfiqur Rahim (314) climbed a position up to number five while Mohammad Naim (310) fell by a place to number six.

Anamul Haque (296) and Litton Das (292) retained their positions at number seven and eight respectively. Afif Hossain takes the ninth spot with 278 runs while Tom Bruce (261) dropped by a position to number ten.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 12 12 268 44.4 - 349 22 4/24 15.86 7.81 12.18 1 - 2 Shakib Al Hasan (RR)"}">Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 11 11 254 42.2 1 264 17 3/16 15.52 6.23 14.94 - - 3 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 12 12 218 36.2 1 254 15 3/11 16.93 6.99 14.53 - - 4 Bilal Khan (CC) 12 12 272 45.2 - 361 14 3/24 25.78 7.96 19.42 - - 5 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 12 12 228 38 - 322 13 3/29 24.76 8.47 17.53 - - 6 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 12 12 264 44 - 366 13 2/27 28.15 8.31 20.3 - - 7 Tanvir Islam (CV) 10 10 175 29.1 1 217 12 4/13 18.08 7.44 14.58 1 - 8 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 9 9 165 27.3 - 263 11 3/32 23.9 9.56 15 - - 9 Tanzim Hasan Sakib (SYS) 9 9 186 31 - 295 11 3/33 26.81 9.51 16.9 - - 10 Shohidul Islam (CC) 11 11 228 38 1 327 11 3/13 29.72 8.6 20.72 - -

Shoriful Islam is still at the top of the BPL 2024 leading wicket-takers list with 22 wickets.

Shakib Al Hasan (17), Mahedi Hasan (15), Bilal Khan (14), Hasan Mahmud (13), Taskin Ahmed (13), Tanvir Islam (12), and Mustafizur Rahman (11) all retained their positions from number two to eight respectively.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib (11) is in the ninth position on the list. Shohidul Islam (11) dropped by a position to number ten.

