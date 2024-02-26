BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians (Updated) ft. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan

BPL 2024: Top run-getters updated

Fortune Barishal secured a seven-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Monday, February 26. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians bagged a six-wicket win against Rangpur Riders in Qualifier 1.

Moving to the details of the eliminator, Chattogram Challengers batted first and posted a below-par total of 135/9 in 20 overs. Opener Josh Brown was the top-scorer with 34 runs. Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Obed McCoy scalped two wickets apiece for Barishal.

In reply, Fortune Barishal finished off the chase in just 14.5 overs. Captain Tamim Iqbal (52*) and Kyle Mayers (50) were the star batters as they sealed the deal with seven wickets remaining. They will be taking on Rangpur Riders in the second qualifier.

Shifting our focus to Qualifier 1, the Rangpur Riders racked up a total of 185/6 in 20 overs. James Neesham was the wrecker-in-chief, amassing 97* runs in 49 balls with eight fours and seven sixes. He received good support from Nurul Hasan (30) and Mahedi Hasan (22).

In response, Litton Das accumulated 83 runs in 57 balls, including nine fours and four sixes while Towhid Hridoy smacked 64 runs in 43 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes. Victorians sealed the deal in 18.3 overs to win the game by six wickets.

That said, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Towhid Hridoy (CV)13132447108*40.63299149.491233424
2Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL)131314437136.91353125.49-3-4915
3Tanzid Hasan (CC)"}">Tanzid Hasan (CC)1212-38411632283135.681213220
4Litton Das (CV)131313608530280128.57-313417
5AI Ross (DRD)1111235289*39.11261134.86-4-3017
6Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL)"}">Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL)1313232068*29.09259123.55-3-2410
7Mohammad Naim (DRD)1212-3106425.83259119.69-2-2714
8Anamul Haque (KT)1212329667*32.88245120.81-322611
9TC Bruce (CC)99327851*46.33217128.11-2-2211
10Afif Hossain (KT)121222785227.8230120.86-111615

Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal continues to lead the batting standings with 391 runs from 13 innings at an average of 36.91 with three fifty-plus totals. Comilla's Towhid Hridoy (439) retained his second rank with an average of 43.9.

Tanzid Hasan, the Chattogram batter, maintained his third position. Litton Das (360) moved up from eighth to fourth spot. Alex Ross slipped from the fourth to the fifth slot, accumulating 352 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim (320) slipped one position to occupy the sixth spot. Mohammad Naim (310) and Anamul Haque (296) also descended one slot each to secure the seventh and eighth ranks. Tom Bruce (278) moved up from 10th to ninth rank. Afif Hossain (278) slid from the ninth to the 10th slot.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Shoriful Islam (DRD)121226844.4-349224/2415.867.8112.181-
2Shakib Al Hasan (RR)"}">Shakib Al Hasan (RR)121227846.21285173/1616.766.1516.35--
3Mahedi Hasan (RR)131322938.11272163/11177.1214.31--
4Bilal Khan (CC)131329649.2-391153/2426.067.9219.73--
5Tanvir Islam (CV)121119933.11247134/13197.4415.31-
6Hasan Mahmud (RR)131324040-354133/2927.238.8518.46--
7Taskin Ahmed (DRD)121226444-366132/2728.158.3120.3--
8Mohammad Saifuddin (BRSAL)7715926.3-171123/2114.256.4513.25--
9OC McCoy (BRSAL)6614424-184113/3416.727.6613.09--
10Mustafizur Rahman (CV)9916527.3-263113/3223.99.5615--

Shoriful Islam maintained his top spot in the wickets standings with 22 scalps. Rangpur's Shakib Al Hasan (17) and Mahedi Hasan (16) retained their second and third positions, averaging 16.76 and 17 respectively.

Bilal Khan (15) held the fourth rank at an average of 26.06. Tanvir Islam (13) moved up from seventh rank to make it to the fifth position, averaging 19.

Hasan Mahmud (13) and Taskim Ahmed (13) descended one spot each to secure the sixth and seventh ranks at 27.23 and 28.15 respectively. Mohammad Saifuddin (12) propelled from 11th to eighth rank.

Obed McCoy (11) rocketed from the 19th position to make it to the ninth slot at an average of 16.72. Mustafizur Rahman (11) slipped from the eighth to the 10th spot, averaging 23.9.

