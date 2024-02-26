BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians (Updated) ft. Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan

Fortune Barishal secured a seven-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers in the Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 on Monday, February 26. Meanwhile, Comilla Victorians bagged a six-wicket win against Rangpur Riders in Qualifier 1.

Moving to the details of the eliminator, Chattogram Challengers batted first and posted a below-par total of 135/9 in 20 overs. Opener Josh Brown was the top-scorer with 34 runs. Kyle Mayers, Mohammad Saifuddin, and Obed McCoy scalped two wickets apiece for Barishal.

In reply, Fortune Barishal finished off the chase in just 14.5 overs. Captain Tamim Iqbal (52*) and Kyle Mayers (50) were the star batters as they sealed the deal with seven wickets remaining. They will be taking on Rangpur Riders in the second qualifier.

Shifting our focus to Qualifier 1, the Rangpur Riders racked up a total of 185/6 in 20 overs. James Neesham was the wrecker-in-chief, amassing 97* runs in 49 balls with eight fours and seven sixes. He received good support from Nurul Hasan (30) and Mahedi Hasan (22).

In response, Litton Das accumulated 83 runs in 57 balls, including nine fours and four sixes while Towhid Hridoy smacked 64 runs in 43 balls, featuring five fours and four sixes. Victorians sealed the deal in 18.3 overs to win the game by six wickets.

That said, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Towhid Hridoy (CV) 13 13 2 447 108* 40.63 299 149.49 1 2 3 34 24 2 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 13 13 1 443 71 36.91 353 125.49 - 3 - 49 15 3 Tanzid Hasan (CC)"}">Tanzid Hasan (CC) 12 12 - 384 116 32 283 135.68 1 2 1 32 20 4 Litton Das (CV) 13 13 1 360 85 30 280 128.57 - 3 1 34 17 5 AI Ross (DRD) 11 11 2 352 89* 39.11 261 134.86 - 4 - 30 17 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL)"}">Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 13 13 2 320 68* 29.09 259 123.55 - 3 - 24 10 7 Mohammad Naim (DRD) 12 12 - 310 64 25.83 259 119.69 - 2 - 27 14 8 Anamul Haque (KT) 12 12 3 296 67* 32.88 245 120.81 - 3 2 26 11 9 TC Bruce (CC) 9 9 3 278 51* 46.33 217 128.11 - 2 - 22 11 10 Afif Hossain (KT) 12 12 2 278 52 27.8 230 120.86 - 1 1 16 15

Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal continues to lead the batting standings with 391 runs from 13 innings at an average of 36.91 with three fifty-plus totals. Comilla's Towhid Hridoy (439) retained his second rank with an average of 43.9.

Tanzid Hasan, the Chattogram batter, maintained his third position. Litton Das (360) moved up from eighth to fourth spot. Alex Ross slipped from the fourth to the fifth slot, accumulating 352 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim (320) slipped one position to occupy the sixth spot. Mohammad Naim (310) and Anamul Haque (296) also descended one slot each to secure the seventh and eighth ranks. Tom Bruce (278) moved up from 10th to ninth rank. Afif Hossain (278) slid from the ninth to the 10th slot.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 12 12 268 44.4 - 349 22 4/24 15.86 7.81 12.18 1 - 2 Shakib Al Hasan (RR)"}">Shakib Al Hasan (RR) 12 12 278 46.2 1 285 17 3/16 16.76 6.15 16.35 - - 3 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 13 13 229 38.1 1 272 16 3/11 17 7.12 14.31 - - 4 Bilal Khan (CC) 13 13 296 49.2 - 391 15 3/24 26.06 7.92 19.73 - - 5 Tanvir Islam (CV) 12 11 199 33.1 1 247 13 4/13 19 7.44 15.3 1 - 6 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 13 13 240 40 - 354 13 3/29 27.23 8.85 18.46 - - 7 Taskin Ahmed (DRD) 12 12 264 44 - 366 13 2/27 28.15 8.31 20.3 - - 8 Mohammad Saifuddin (BRSAL) 7 7 159 26.3 - 171 12 3/21 14.25 6.45 13.25 - - 9 OC McCoy (BRSAL) 6 6 144 24 - 184 11 3/34 16.72 7.66 13.09 - - 10 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 9 9 165 27.3 - 263 11 3/32 23.9 9.56 15 - -

Shoriful Islam maintained his top spot in the wickets standings with 22 scalps. Rangpur's Shakib Al Hasan (17) and Mahedi Hasan (16) retained their second and third positions, averaging 16.76 and 17 respectively.

Bilal Khan (15) held the fourth rank at an average of 26.06. Tanvir Islam (13) moved up from seventh rank to make it to the fifth position, averaging 19.

Hasan Mahmud (13) and Taskim Ahmed (13) descended one spot each to secure the sixth and seventh ranks at 27.23 and 28.15 respectively. Mohammad Saifuddin (12) propelled from 11th to eighth rank.

Obed McCoy (11) rocketed from the 19th position to make it to the ninth slot at an average of 16.72. Mustafizur Rahman (11) slipped from the eighth to the 10th spot, averaging 23.9.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App