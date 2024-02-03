BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers (Updated) ft. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahedi Hasan

Fortune Barishal stunned Khulna Tigers by five wickets in the 19th game of BPL 2024, while Rangpur Riders bagged a whopping 77-run win over Sylhet Strikers in the 20th contest.

Khulna batted first and racked up 155-8 in 20 overs. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon (33) and Mohammad Nawaz (38) were the standout batters, while Shoaib Malik and Taijul Islam picked up two wickets apiece for Barishal.

In response, Barishal sealed the deal with two balls and five wickets remaining. Malik played a match-winning knock of 41* off 25, including one four and three sixes. He received good support from Mehidy Hasan Mirza, who scored 31* off 15.

In the other game, Rangpur posted 162-7 in 20 overs. Opener Babar Azam was the standout batter with 47 off 37, featuring seven fours. He received substantial support from Nurul Hasan with 46 off 30. Samit Patel and Harry Tector scalped two wickets apiece for the Strikers.

In response, Sylhet collapses from 28-4 to 85 all-out in 16.5 overs. Ryan Burl was the top-scorer with 43 but didn't receive any support. Mahedi Hasan and Mohammad Nabi were the star Rangpur bowlers with three wickets apiece.

On that note, here are the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the BPL 2024:

BPL 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Mushfiqur Rahim (BRSAL) 6 6 1 229 68* 45.8 176 130.11 - 2 - 19 7 2 Babar Azam (RR) 5 5 1 204 62 51 176 115.9 - 2 - 22 2 3 Zakir Hasan (SYS) 7 7 1 193 70* 32.16 149 129.53 - 1 1 22 4 4 WIA Fernando (CC) 6 6 1 174 91* 34.8 109 159.63 - 1 - 20 8 5 Tamim Iqbal (BRSAL) 6 6 0 149 40 24.83 129 115.5 - - - 16 4 6 Imrul Kayes (CV) 3 3 0 148 66 49.33 125 118.4 - 2 - 13 6 7 Azmatullah Omarzai (RR) 6 6 2 147 47* 36.75 96 153.12 - - - 10 10 8 Najibullah Zadran (CC)"}" data-rowid="8" data-columnid="1">Najibullah Zadran (CC) 6 5 2 146 61* 48.66 106 137.73 - 1 - 11 8 9 Anamul Haque (KT) 5 5 2 142 63* 47.33 120 118.33 - 2 1 10 5 10 Shahadat Hossain (CC) 6 6 2 138 57* 34.5 125 110.4 - 1 - 11 5

Barishal veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim continues to lead the BPL 2024 run charts with 229 runs in six innings. Rangpur opener Babar Azam moved up from fourth to second with 204 runs.

Sylhet's Zakir Hasan slipped down one spot to third with 193 runs. Avishka Fernando of Chattogram slipped one slot to fourth spot, with 174 runs.

Barishal's Tamim Iqbal moved up from tenth to fifth, scoring 149 runs. Imrul Kayes descended one position to sixth, with 148 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai climbed up from 13th to seventh with 147 runs.

Najibullah Zadran slid two slots down to eighth with 146 runs. Anamul Haque (142) remains ninth. Shahadat Hossain is down from seventh to tenth, with 138 runs.

BPL 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mahedi Hasan (RR) 6 6 106 17.4 - 103 10 3/11 10.3 5.83 10.6 - - 2 Shoriful Islam (DRD) 5 5 104 17.2 - 145 10 4/24 14.5 8.36 10.4 1 - 3 R Ngarava (SYS) 6 6 134 22.2 - 190 10 4/30 19 8.5 13.4 1 - 4 Tanvir Islam (CV)"}" data-rowid="4" data-columnid="1">Tanvir Islam (CV) 5 5 98 16.2 1 95 9 4/13 10.55 5.81 10.88 1 - 5 Bilal Khan (CC) 6 6 128 21.2 - 173 9 3/24 19.22 8.1 14.22 - - 6 Mohammad Imran (BRSAL) 5 5 105 17.3 - 157 8 4/29 19.62 8.97 13.12 1 - 7 Mohammad Nabi (RR) 6 6 101 16.5 - 95 7 3/17 13.57 5.64 14.42 - - 8 Hasan Mahmud (RR) 6 6 114 19 - 133 7 3/29 19 7 16.28 - - 9 Mustafizur Rahman (CV) 5 5 93 15.3 - 139 7 3/32 19.85 8.96 13.28 - - 10 Khaled Ahmed (BRSAL) 5 5 101 16.5 - 160 7 4/31 22.85 9.5 14.42 1 -

Rangpur's Mahedi Hasan climbed up from fifth to top spot in the BPL 2024 wicket charts, scalping 10 wickets at 10.3. Dhaka's Shoriful Islam slipped to second with 10 wickets at an average of 14.5. Richard Ngarava (10) remains third, averaging 19.

Tanvir Islam (9) slipped from second to fourth, averaging 10.55. Bilal Khan (9) moved down from fourth to fifth at 19.22. Mohammad Imran (8) remains sixth.

Mohammad Nabi rocketed from 21st to seventh, with seven wickets at 13.57. Hasan Mahmud jumped up from 11th to eighth, with seven wickets at 19.

Mustafizur Rahman (7) slipped from eighth to ninth, averaging 19.85. Khaled Ahmed is down from seventh to tenth, taking seven wickets at an average of 22.85.

