BPL 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sylhet Strikers vs Chattogram Challengers (Updated) ft. Zakir Hasan and Shoriful Islam

Two matches were played on the opening day of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Friday, January 19. While the first game saw Durando Dhaka beat the Comilla Victorians by five wickets, Chattogram Challengers managed a seven-wicket win over the Sylhet Strikers in the second contest. Both matches were played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

In the opening game of the day, Comilla Victorians posted a respectable total of 143/6. Imrul Kayes (66) and Towhid Hridoy (47) were impressive with the bat. However, none of the other batters could provide enough support. Lead pacers Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed picked up three and two wickets, respectively, for Dhaka.

Openers Danushka Gunathilaka (41) and Mohammad Naim (52) laid the foundation for the chase. Irfan Sukkur (24) also made a key contribution as Dhaka cruised to a five-wicket win. Tanvir Islam and Mustafizur Rahman picked up a couple of wickets each for the Victorians.

The second game saw Sylhet Strikers put up a challenging total of 177/2 batting first. Mohammad Mithun (40) and Najmul Shanto (36) put up a 67-run stand at the top. Zakir Hussain then slammed an unbeaten 43-ball 70.

However, a brilliant batting effort from Avishka Fernando (39), Shahadat Hossain (57*), and Najibullah Zadran (61*) guided Chattogram to a comfortable seven-wicket win with nine deliveries to spare.

On that note, here’s a look at the list of most run-getters and wicket-takers in the Bangladesh Premier League 2024.

BPL 2024 Most runs list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Zakir Hasan 1 1 1 70 70 - 43 162.79 - 1 - 7 1 2 Imrul Kayes 1 1 - 66 66 66 56 117.86 - 1 - 6 2 3 Najibullah Zadran 1 1 1 61 61 - 30 203.33 - 1 - 3 5 4 Shahadat Hossain 1 1 1 57 57 - 39 146.15 - 1 - 4 4 5 Mohammad Naim 1 1 - 52 52 52 40 130 - 1 - 3 3 6 Towhid Hridoy 1 1 - 47 47 47 41 114.63 - - - 1 2 7 Danushka Gunathilaka 1 1 - 41 41 41 42 97.62 - - - 4 1 8 Mohammad Mithun 1 1 - 40 40 40 28 142.86 - - - 4 2 9 Avishka Fernando 1 1 - 39 39 39 23 169.57 - - - 7 1 10 Najmul Hossain Shanto 1 1 - 36 36 36 30 120 - - - 7 1

Zakir Hasan scored an unbeaten 70 and is at the top of the BPL 2024 leading run-scorers list. Imrul Kayes takes the second position with 66 runs. Najibullah Zadran is placed third with 61 runs.

At number four is Shahadat Hossain with 57 runs to his name. With 52 runs, Mohammad Naim follows him in the fifth position. Towhid Hridoy (47) and Danushka Gunathilaka (41) take the sixth and seventh spots, respectively.

Mohammad Mithun (40), Avishka Fernando (39), and Najmul Hossain Shanto (36) complete the list at the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions, respectively.

BPL 2024 Most wickets list

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Shoriful Islam 1 1 24 4 0 27 3 3/27 9 6.75 8 - - 2 Tanvir Islam 1 1 24 4 0 27 2 2/27 13.5 6.75 12 - - 3 Taskin Ahmed 1 1 24 4 0 30 2 2/30 15 7.5 12 - - 4 Mustafizur Rahman 1 1 21 3.3 0 31 2 2/31 15.5 8.86 10.5 - - 5 Richard Ngarava 1 1 18 3 0 17 1 1/17 17 5.67 18 - - 6 Khushdil Shah 1 1 12 2 0 12 1 1/12 12 6 12 - - 7 Chaturanga de Silva 1 1 18 3 0 22 1 1/22 22 7.33 18 - - 8 Nihaduzzaman 1 1 24 4 0 31 1 1/31 31 7.75 24 - - 9 Mashrafe Mortaza 1 1 15 2.3 0 25 1 1/25 25 10 15 - - 10 Nazmul Islam 1 1 18 3 0 30 1 1/30 30 10 18 - -

Courtesy of his three-wicket haul, Shoriful Islam tops the BPL 2024 wicket-taking charts. Tavir Islam with two scalps and an economy of 6.75 takes the second position. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman also have two wickets each. However, their economies of 7.50 and 8.86 put them in the third and fourth positions, respectively.

Richard Ngarava, Khushdil Shah, Chaturanga de Silva, Nihaduzzaman, Mashrafe Mortaza, and Nazmul Islam all have one wicket apiece, taking positions five to 10, respectively. They are only separated by their economy rates.

