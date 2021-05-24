Brad Hodge sensationally claims BCCI owes him money from 10-year-old IPL stint  

Former cricketer Brad Hodge has revealed that the BCCI still owe him money from his stint with the Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The Australian cricketer played a solitary season with the now-defunct franchise in 2011.

Brad Hodge made the sensational claim on Twitter when he replied to Telegraph Cricket’s piece that revealed India Women cricketers have not been paid the prize money they are owed from the 2020 T20 World Cup.

A report by Telegraph Cricket had earlier disclosed how the BCCI is yet to pay India Women their dues from the ICC event. The publication revealed that none of the cricketers part of the squad have received the $33,000 owed to each of them. The jarring report has triggered a debate within the cricketing fraternity, with many slamming the BCCI for treating men’s and women’s cricket differently.

After the news went viral, a senior official from the BCCI confirmed the players would get their due amount by the end of this week. The official cited the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason for the delayed payments.

Reacting to the initial report, Brad Hodge revealed players are owed 35% of the money they earned while representing Kochi Tuskers Kerala in IPL 2011. The Australian also enquired whether the BCCI could locate the due money and transfer it to the players.

Brad Hodge was part of the IPL for seven seasons since its inception. The Australian played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Rajasthan Royals during his time in the T20 League. The all-rounder scored 1400 runs in 66 games, picking up 17 wickets in the process as well.

Brad Hodge was part of Kochi Tuskers Kerala’s sole IPL season

The controversial franchise lasted just one season in the IPL, playing the 2011 edition of the competition. Since its inception, Kochi Tuskers Kerala made headlines for all the wrong reasons, with infighting amongst shareholders a recurring theme.

The franchise was terminated after just one season with the BCCI claiming they failed to provide a bank guarantee. The board then later advised the franchise’s overseas players to sue the owners, with the matter ultimately going to court.