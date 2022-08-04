“You grew up having that dream of representing your country” - Brad Hogg laments loss of cricket culture due to financial influence 

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has admitted that with more money coming into cricket, passion and team culture have taken a backseat. Hogg lamented that players are just moving from one game to another like a machine.

The rising stature of T20 leagues has been like a double-edged sword for the gentleman's game. While exorbitant salaries offered by franchises have turned around the lives of numerous players, the status of international cricket has suffered in the interim.

Asked whether the sport has become more money-oriented in recent years, Hogg agreed that the same cannot be denied.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter, he said on his YouTube channel:

“Going back, when I was a youngster, you grew up having that dream of representing your country and wanting to do well for your country. During the late 90s and early 2000s, we created a strong culture within the Australian framework."

On how the influence of commerce has changed the scenario, he added:

"Now that money and T20 tournaments have come in, you’re losing that attraction to create a culture. Players are jumping from one team to another. Money is starting to play a little bit of havoc on the status of the game.”

Apart from India, Australia, England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka already have their league tournaments. South Africa recently announced that they will be coming up with their own T20 league, while the UAE has also jumped on the bandwagon.

“Players’ availability is going to be tested” - Brad Hogg on IPL expansion

Even as the country vs money debate rages on, it has been learnt that the ICC has granted a two-and-a-half month window for the IPL in the upcoming FTP cycle (2023 to 2027). Admitting that testing times are ahead for international cricket, Hogg opined:

“The international schedule is going to be affected. Players’ availability is going to be tested. We are going to see a lot of players having to choose whether they value their country more or the cash. What do boards do with their players, especially when it comes to Tests? That’s an issue.”

Concluding his thoughts on the debate, the 51-year-old commented:

“Definitely, ICC have got to sit down with cricket boards and players and also get fan inputs. What’s important for players to make sure they are playing the best cricket they possibly can every time they go out in the middle?”

Cricket legends like Adam Gilchrist and Aravinda de Silva are among those who have raised concerns over the monopoly of BCCI when it comes to T20 leagues.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far