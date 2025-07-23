Brainfade from Shubman Gill as he's out LBW leaving the ball, burns a review on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

By James Kuanal
Modified Jul 23, 2025 20:22 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty
Shubman Gill departed for just 12 runs. [Getty Images]

India captain Shubman Gill failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The right-handed batter departed for 12 runs off 23 balls, lbw out by his English counterpart Ben Stokes. With the wicket, the tourists lost their third wicket for 140.

Ad

The dismissal came in the 50th over of India’s first innings. Stokes bowled a good length ball pitched outside off that came back into the right-hander. Gill put his front foot forward with a raised bat, expecting the ball to follow its route. Much to his surprise, the ball hit his knee roll and caught him plumb. The on-field umpire looked convinced and raised his finger.

The 25-year-old had a brief chat with his batting partner, Sai Sudharasan, before taking a review at the last minute, but the replays showed three reds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video below:

Ad

This was Shubman Gill’s third consecutive failure after getting dismissed for 16 and six in the third Test. He, however, remains the leading run-getter in the series with 619 runs in seven innings.

England fight back against India with three wickets in the second session of Day 1 in the 4th Test; Shubman Gill loses his imperious form

A clinical bowling display helped England fight back against India with three wickets in the second session on Day 1 of the fourth Test.

Ad

Chris Woakes provided the first breakthrough by dismissing a well-set KL Rahul for 46 to end a 94-run opening partnership between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Liam Dawson also shone on his comeback Test by removing dangerous-looking Jaiswal for 58. Skipper Ben Stokes then trapped Gill lbw on the stroke of Tea.

At Tea on Day 1, the tourists were 149-3, with Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan at the crease.

Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match Test series by 2-1 against India. They won the first and third Test by five wickets and 22 runs at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. Meanwhile, the visitors won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications