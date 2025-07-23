Brainfade from Shubman Gill as he's out LBW leaving the ball, burns a review on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill failed to deliver with the bat on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The right-handed batter departed for 12 runs off 23 balls, lbw out by his English counterpart Ben Stokes. With the wicket, the tourists lost their third wicket for 140.The dismissal came in the 50th over of India’s first innings. Stokes bowled a good length ball pitched outside off that came back into the right-hander. Gill put his front foot forward with a raised bat, expecting the ball to follow its route. Much to his surprise, the ball hit his knee roll and caught him plumb. The on-field umpire looked convinced and raised his finger.The 25-year-old had a brief chat with his batting partner, Sai Sudharasan, before taking a review at the last minute, but the replays showed three reds.Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis was Shubman Gill’s third consecutive failure after getting dismissed for 16 and six in the third Test. He, however, remains the leading run-getter in the series with 619 runs in seven innings.England fight back against India with three wickets in the second session of Day 1 in the 4th Test; Shubman Gill loses his imperious formA clinical bowling display helped England fight back against India with three wickets in the second session on Day 1 of the fourth Test. Chris Woakes provided the first breakthrough by dismissing a well-set KL Rahul for 46 to end a 94-run opening partnership between him and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Liam Dawson also shone on his comeback Test by removing dangerous-looking Jaiswal for 58. Skipper Ben Stokes then trapped Gill lbw on the stroke of Tea.At Tea on Day 1, the tourists were 149-3, with Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan at the crease.Ben Stokes-led England are leading the five-match Test series by 2-1 against India. They won the first and third Test by five wickets and 22 runs at Headingley and Lord’s, respectively. Meanwhile, the visitors won the second Test by 336 runs at Edgbaston.Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test live scores and updates here.