BREAKING: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah set for 3 more years in office as Supreme Court amends BCCI constitution

In a major upheaval, Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, and the other office-bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), became eligible for another three-year term after the Supreme Court on Wednesday formally passed an order to revamp its constitution.

While it had already agreed in principle yesterday, the apex court erased the three-year cooling-off period that all office-bearers had to earlier serve. As per the Lodha Committee reforms, which was approved by the Supreme Court, an official had to remain inactive for three years after serving two consecutive terms in either a state association or the BCCI.

As per the old constitution, president Ganguly and secretary Shah's terms had ended in 2020 itself, in July and June respectively. The fresh amendments would enable them to be in office till 2025 (2019 to 2022 and 2022 to 2025). The fresh verdict, passed by a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli, now allows for two consecutive terms of three years each in both state and national bodies.

Furthermore, office-bearers can hold their post in a state association for three years (one term), before contesting the BCCI elections and hold the post for two consecutive terms. In essence, any official can be in the thick of things for a maximum of nine straight years. The mandatory cooling-off period will kick in after that.

While Sourav Ganguly was at the helm of affairs at the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for four years, Jay Shah served as the joint secretary of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on a six-year term. A candidate has to be a member of a state body in order to be in the running for a BCCI post.

Ganguly, Shah, along with their cabinet, had assumed charge after the SC-approved CoA (Committee of Administrators) was dissolved on October 23, 2019. In a 33-month stint, the CoA led by Vinod Rai was tasked to oversee the implementation of the Lodha reforms in the cricket governing body.

The current tweaks were approved in the BCCI AGM (annual general meeting) dated December 1, 2019. But the Supreme Court, in its August 9, 2018 order, had observed that any changes to the draft constitution had to be passed through the top court of the country. The BCCI did try to seek the Court's leave for future amendments, but to no avail.

Additionally, in a polarising decision, the Supreme Court has allowed officials with criminal charges (without convictions) and those who hold posts in other sports federations, to contest elections.

