Brett Lee picks all-time Asian T20I team ahead of Asia Cup 2025; leaves out Suryakumar Yadav & Yuvraj Singh

Former Australian captain Brett Lee picked his all-time Asian T20I team (via Fox Cricket) ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup, starting on Tuesday, September 9. The 12-member side included five Indian players, namely Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah.Rohit Sharma is the all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is with 4,231 runs, while Kohli is third with 4,188 runs. The duo helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA.Meanwhile, Dhoni led Team India to glory in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007, finishing his T20I career with 1,617 runs in 98 games. Similar to Kohli and Rohit, Bumrah and Hardik played massive roles in helping India triumph at the 2024 T20 World Cup.Bumrah was the Player of the Tournament, finishing with 15 wickets in eight matches at an average of 8.26 and an economy of 4.17. On the other hand, Hardik starred in India's win in the final against South Africa with three crucial wickets at the death, including the vital scalps of Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller.Despite the dominant presence of Indian players in Lee's all-time Asian XI, notable exclusions include current skipper Surya Kumar and former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, among others.No Bangladesh player in Brett Lee's all-time Asian XIThe rest of Brett Lee's 12-member Asian T20I XI included two from Pakistan, Mohammad Rizwan and Haris Rauf. Despite currently being out of the side, the former is seventh all-time in T20I runs with 3,414.Meanwhile, Rauf is Pakistan's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 124 scalps in 89 matches. The former Australian pacer went with Sri Lankan and Afghan stars, Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan, as his primary spin-bowling options.Hasaranga is seventh all-time in T20I wickets with 131, while Rashid is the all-time leading T20I wicket-taker with 170 in 100 matches. The final three in the squad include Hong Kong's Babar Hayat and the former UAE duo of Amjad Javed and Mohammad Naveed.Brett Lee's all-time Asian T20I sideVirat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Hayat, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rashid Khan, Amjad Javed, Mohammad Naveed, Haris Rauf, Jasprit Bumrah