Australia's Brett Lee reveals inspiration behind iconic chainsaw celebration

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee is often hailed as a modern-day great by many cricket experts and fans alike.

While he has enthralled viewers with his fiery bowling performances in international cricket, his iconic chainsaw celebration also remains one of the key highlights of his illustrious career.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recently revealed his inspiration behind the aforementioned celebration.

The 44-year-old took to his social media accounts on Australia's Father's day to dedicate a special message to his dad, Bob Lee. The fast bowling sensation also credited him for being the inspiration for his widely popular chainsaw celebration.

The ex-cricket star shared a video alongside his father in which the senior Lee was seen operating an actual chainsaw.

Brett Lee thanked his father for teaching him several things in life. However, he cheekily added that that his chainsaw post-wicket celebration remains the most significant learning.

"Happy Fathers Dad to all the Dad’s out there. Special shout out to the great Bob Lee! Love ya mate!"

Brett Lee's fans showered immense love for the Father's day post and it has received appreciation from all corners.

Netizens were overjoyed to see the amazing camaraderie between the father and son duo. At the time of writing this report, the Instagram post has received over 2 lakh views.

A look at Brett Lee's stats in international cricket

Brett Lee tormented even the best of batters with his express pace during his playing days. The right-arm speedster contributed significantly towards the success of the Australian team with his impactful performances across formats.

'The Chainsaw' as made popular by Brett Lee, is all about the attitude ⛓️⚙️



⚡ Where does it rank among all-time great bowlers' celebrations? pic.twitter.com/cKe8MxVP2I — ICC (@ICC) November 1, 2020

The 2003 World Cup-winner finished his career with 380 ODI wickets and 310 Test wickets. Furthermore, he also has 28 dismissals to his name in T20Is.

It is worth mentioning that Brett Lee is the first bowler to claim a hat-trick in T20Is, a feat he achieved during the inaugural World T20 in 2007 against Bangladesh in Cape Town.

Follow our Instagram account to get the fastest news and updates!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar