Brian Lara Stadium weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the 3rd IND vs WI 2023 ODI?

The third ODI will see Team India square off against the West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Tuesday. After losing the first game, the hosts leveled the three-match series 1-1.

The Men in Blue convincingly won the first ODI by five wickets. But the West Indies bounced back in some style in the second match to level proceedings. After bowling out India for 181, with both Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd registering three-wicket hauls each, the hosts chased down the target in 36.4 overs.

Skipper Shai Hope once again led the charge with an unbeaten 63 off 80 balls. Keacy Carty also chipped in with a handy contribution, scoring an unbeaten 48 to take the team through.

West Indies will hope to carry the same momentum and win the series. It would give fans something to rejoice about after the Windies failed to make it to the ICC ODI World Cup scheduled to be played later this year.

India, on the other hand, are expected to carry on with their idea of giving the players a chance ahead of the Asia Cup and the 50-over ICC event on home soil. Rahul Dravid stated that they are sweating about the result of the ODI series and are looking at the bigger picture.

"I think we will always look at the bigger picture. To be honest, at this stage in the cycle with the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, and with the injuries we have, we have to look at the bigger picture. We can't worry about every single game, every single series. If we do that, it will be a mistake," Dravid told reporters after the second ODI.

Trinidad weather forecast: Brian Lara Stadium weather report - Rain predicted

The last match in Barbados witnessed several rain delays, however, there were no overs lost. It is likely to be the same at the Brian Lara Stadium with moderate rain forecasted in the second half of the match.

According to AccuWeather, there are 51 percent chances of precipitation in the afternoon with thunderstorms. It will ease out after that and the probability of rain is expected to be around 15 percent.

The temperature will hover between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius. However, the real feeling would be around 35-36 degrees Celsius, with the humidity expected to be in the 70s.