"Brilliant innings skip" - Virat Kohli's brother and sister react to Rohit Sharma's 131-run knock in IND vs AFG tie of 2023 World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma delivered an exceptional batting performance in the side's 2023 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11.

Rohit notched up a stunning century, his seventh in World Cups. The opening batter scored 131 runs off 84 balls, helping the Men in Blue chase down the 273-run target with eight wickets in hand.

Former India captain Virat Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, shared an Instagram story to laud Sharma for his batting exploits. He wrote:

"Brilliant innings skip."

Vikas Kohli's Instagram story.

Kohli's sister, Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, also posted an Instagram story to react to the Indian skipper's batting. She wrote:

"Awesome knock"

Bhawna Kohli Dhingra's Instagram story.

It is worth mentioning that with this century, Rohit Sharma surpassed Sachin Tendulkar to become the batter with most hundreds in ODI World Cups. Furthermore, it is also the fastest ton (63 balls) by an Indian batter in the competition's history.

"I let my instincts take over at times" - Rohit Sharma on his approach

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma stated that he lets his instincts take over at times, an approach which has given him good results over time.

The seasoned campaigner mentioned that his focus is to provide his team a good start with the bat. Rohit explained:

"It's a special feeling to get a World Cup hundred. Really happy with that. Don't want to think too much (scoring seven hundreds in three World Cups), I don't want to lose my focus. You need to make such things count. You gotta make it big. Some of it (the shots he plays) is premeditated. I let my instincts take over at times, sometimes it really works well.

"It's my job to make sure to get those starts, especially in run chases. That's something I have done in the past and something I love doing. Sometimes it (attacking the bowlers) works, sometimes it doesn't. Just need to keep doing it and keep putting opposition under pressure going forward," he added.

India will next be seen in action on Saturday, October 14, when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.