“Brilliant work lads!” – Pat Cummins reacts to Australia’s 2024 U19 World Cup win over India

Pat Cummins has congratulated the Australian U19 team for winning the 2024 U19 World Cup after defeating India by 79 runs in the final.

With the win, the Aussies continued their trend of dominating India in the men’s ICC tournament. They beat India in the World Test Championship and ODI World Cup last year.

Australian skipper Cummins shared an Instagram story from ICC and World Cup handle to congratulate the unbeaten u19 Australian team on their win. He wrote:

“Brilliant work lads!”

Pat Cummins' latest Instagram story

Australia put up 253/7 in their allotted 50 overs in the final. Harjas Singh top-scored with 55 runs off 64 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Meanwhile, captain Hugh Weibgen, Oliver Peake, and Harry Dixon chipped in with scores of 48 (66), 46*(43) and 42 (56), respectively.

Raj Limbani starred with the ball for India, returning with figures of 3/38, while Naman Tiwari bagged two wickets.

In response, Australia bundled out India for 174 in 43.5 overs. Adarsh Singh (47 off 77), Musheer Khan (22 off 33) and Murugan Abhishek (42 off 46) got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line.

Mahli Beardman and Raf MacMillan bagged three wickets apiece for the Aussies, while Callum Vidler picked up two wickets.

“So proud of the boys” – Australia captain Hugh Weibgen on winning the U19 World Cup

Australia skipper Hugh Weibgen credited his side for their all-round performance following their win over India in the U19 World Cup. He said in the post-match show:

“So proud of the boys and our coaches. Everyone was open to batting first, our plan was get a few runs and back ourselves. (On Harjas Singh) He is a quality player, class is permanent. Full credit to the coaches for sticking with him.”

Weibgen continued:

“I'm sure these guys will do a lot of great things in their career. (On the pacers) They can go so far, as a unit they know their roles so well. I'll be surprised if the four of them don't go a long way in their careers.”

With the victory, the Aussies have now won their third U19 World Cup trophy.

