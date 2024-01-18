"Bring me a better tactician than Rohit Sharma in cricket" - Fans hail Indian skipper for retiring before the final ball of 1st Super Over

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma had a day to remember in the side's thrilling double Super-Over win over Afghanistan in the final T20I in Bangalore on January 17.

After scoring a breathtaking 121 off 69 deliveries to propel India to a massive 212 in 20 overs, the 36-year-old marshaled the troops well in difficult bowling conditions. Yet, Afghanistan were brilliant with the bat and leveled the scores to take the game to a Super Over.

In the one-over shootout, Afghanistan muscled their way to a formidable 16, setting up a target of 17 for the hosts. Rohit struck two crucial maximums off the third and fourth ball of the over to reduce the equation to three off two.

After taking a single off the penultimate delivery, the champion batter showcased his tactical skills before the final ball. With two needed for victory, Rohit retired himself so that a younger and fresher Rinku Singh could be at the non-striker's end to better the chances for a quick single or double.

As it turned out, Yashasvi Jaiswal toe-ended the final ball to the wicket-keeper, and the pair snuck in a single to force a second super over. India eventually emerged victorious by ten runs after scoring 11 and picking up both Afghan wickets for a solitary run.

Fans on Twitter lavished praise on Rohit Sharma and his strategic move to retire-out before the final ball of the first super over. One fan wrote:

"Retiring hurt and bringing in Rinku Singh to just run on the last ball of the 1st super over when 2 runs were needed- Just Brilliant. Bring me a better tactician than Rohit Sharma in cricket, I will wait."

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I don't remember when was the last time this happened" - Rohit Sharma

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma was in disbelief after the rollercoaster finish to the third T20I against Afghanistan that saw India sneak in by ten runs in the second Super Over.

The 36-year-old was back in the T20I mix for the series after an extended layoff since the 2022 World Cup. Under pressure after back-to-back ducks in the opening two T20Is, Rohit produced a performance for the ages with a scintillating fifth T20I century.

Rohit added an incredible 190 off 93 deliveries with Rinku Singh as the duo took India from 22/4 to a massive 212 in 20 overs. He spoke about the game and the match-winning partnership with Rinku at the post-match presentation.

"I don't remember when was the last time this happened. I think I batted 3 times in one of the IPL games. Creating the partnership was important and we (Rinku and I) kept talking to each other to not lose that intent in big games and it was a good game for us to be in, the pressure was there and was important to bat long and deep and not compromise on the intent we want to show," said Rohit.

It was the first instance of a double super-over in international cricket (T20Is and ODIs) as India staved off a tremendous fight from the Afghans.

The 3-0 series win marked India's final international assignment in the format before the T20 World Cup at the West Indies and U.S.A, in June.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App