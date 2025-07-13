"Brings back the memory of catch by Lakhan in Lagaan" - Fans react as Yashasvi Jaiswal takes sharp catch on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Team India's Yashasvi Jaiswal took a sharp catch at gully to dismiss England opener Zak Crawley on Day 4 (Sunday, July 13) of the ongoing Lord's Test in London. The 23-year-old was subjected to a lot of flak after putting down four catches in India's five-wicket defeat in the Test series opener at Headingley, Leeds.

Jaiswal was taken out of the gully and slip cordon for the subsequent Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. However, he redeemed himself by plucking out a stunning catch in England's second innings of the ongoing contest.

The dismissal came in the morning session, during the 15th over of the innings. Crawley went for a drive off pacer Nitish Reddy's bowling. The ball took the outside edge of the bat, and Jaiswal completed a fine catch to end the batter's knock.

Crawley departed after scoring 22 runs off 49 deliveries. Several fans reacted to Jaiswal's catch by sharing funny posts on social media.

Many fans were delighted to see Yashasvi Jaiswal take a crucial catch and suggested that it would boost his confidence significantly.

"#jaiswal redemption of drop of catches. Good to see the entire team rejoicing & backing him up after all the dropped catches in the tourney," wrote a fan.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal was under fire for a few drops at gully, but he didn’t let it define him. He worked hard, and bounced back with sharp reflexes and confident take. From being doubted to trusted again – a solid comeback from the young star," commented a fan.

"Everyone knew how much that catch meant to Jaiswal. Big moment under pressure and he nailed it. This will do wonders for his confidence. Really happy for the young gun," remarked another.

"It was just one match and people had started to doubt Jaiswal otherwise who actually watch matches of india know how good of a fielder Jaiswal it," chimed in yet another.

Meanwhile, India were pumped after Crawley's dismissal and the batter even recieved a send-off from Nitish. The English opener was invloled in a heated exchange with some of the Indian players on Day 3, including skipper Shubman Gill, after his time-wasting tactics in the final over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal averages 46.60 with the bat in ENG vs IND 2025 sereis

Yashasvi Jaiswal kicked off the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a splendid century in the first Test at Headingley. The southpaw scored 101 runs off 159 deliveries in India's first innings.

He looked set for another century in the second Test at Edgbaston as well. However the taletned youngster missed out on a well-deserved ton, getting out after a 87-run knock from 107 balls in the first innings.

The left-handed batter was dismissed cheaply in the side's first essay at Lord's, managing just 13 runs in eight balls. Overall, he has 233 runs to his name across five innings in the series at an average of 46.60.

