Brisbane Heat part ways with former captain Chris Lynn

Brisbane Heat have shockingly omitted veteran batter Chris Lynn ahead of the upcoming season of the Big Bash League (BBL). That was confirmed by the Heat's CEO as well as the head of the recruitment and retention committee.

Lynn, one of the most destructive batters in T20s, was with the Heat since the start of the BBL. The 32-year old is also the all-time leading run-getter in the competition, slamming 3005 runs in 102 games at an average of 34 and striking at 148.53.

Former Test star Ian Healy, the head of Heat's recruitment and retention committee, said they'll miss the prolific batter, but it's time to move on.

"Chris Lynn will be missed by thousands; however, the decision we have made as a club is about building on the legacy that he leaves as a foundation player, captain and ambassador for the Heat," Healy said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

The former captain re-signed a deal with the franchise in 2017, which was the biggest in BBL history, reportedly more than $1 million.

However, the Brisbane Heat haven't reached the semifinals in four of the last five years and the final since the 2012-13 season. It's worth noting that he was part of their maiden title win in 2012-13.

"Chris Lynn and his feats have made an indelible impression on the club" - Brisbane Heat CEO

Brisbane Heat CEO Terry Svenson has said that it's not been an easy decision to axe Lynn as he hailed the veteran's contributions to the franchise. Svenson wished the former captain well for his future endeavours, saying:

"It's not a decision that has come easily to the Heat, by any means. Chris Lynn and his feats have made an indelible impression on the club, and his efforts over more than a decade can rightly be said to have had an enormously positive effect on cricket. The Heat wish him nothing but the best for the future as he transitions into another phase of his career and thank him wholeheartedly for his commitment to the game in Queensland."

The former Australian T20 player handed over the captaincy duties to Jimmy Pierson last season to address his batting woes.

The 32-year old had a shocking edition with the bat, making only 215 runs in 12 games at 17.91 with only one half-century. His best BBL campaigns were 2015-16 and 2016-7, when he carted 687 runs with 53 sixes across the two editions.

Edited by Bhargav