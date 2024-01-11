"Bro figuring out which Spasm he is gonna have on Sunday"- Top funny memes after Rohit Sharma's angry outburst on Shubman Gill after getting run-out

Team India openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had a misunderstanding while running between the wickets during the first T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday (January 11) in Mohali.

It proved costly for Rohit as he had to depart for a two-ball duck in the very first over of the chase. However, it didn't hurt the eventual result for the Indian team, as they beat Afghanistan clinically by six wickets in the end.

After being asked to bat first, the Afghan team posted 158/8 on the scoreboard in 20 overs on the back of an aggressive 27-ball 42 from Mohammad Nabi.

In reply, India got off to a poor start as Rohit Sharma got run out on the second ball of the innings after a misunderstanding. He hit a drive towards mid-off while charging down the pitch and called for a run. Gill kept watching the ball and remained put at the non-striker's end. Both the batters were at the same end, which resulted in an unfortunate run-out dismissal of the Indian captain.

Understandably, Rohit was frustrated as there was a clear run available and indicated the same to Gill while walking off angrily. Shubman Gill played a cameo of 23 (12) after that before perishing in the fourth over. Shivam Dube (60*) anchored the chase with a stroke-filled half-century to help India win the game in 17.3 overs.

Fans took note of Rohit Sharma's mini outburst over Shubman Gill after the run-out incident and used it to compile hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

"These things happen, and when it happens you feel frustrated"- Rohit Sharma on mix-up while running with Shubman Gill during 1st IND vs AFG T20I

At the post-match presentation, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played down the run-out incident and said that he wanted Shubman Gill to go on and score big. He said:

"These things happen, and when it happens you feel frustrated. When you're out there you want to win it for the team. Wanted Gill to stay till the end and win. "

On extremely cold weather conditions at the venue during the match, Sharma continued:

"I'm okay, when the ball hits the tip of the finger it always gets sore. I went inside to find the hot water bag and now it is better. It wasn't the easiest of the conditions, the spinners did a good job and so did the fast bowler."

Reflecting on the win, Rohit Sharma added:

"Dube and Rinku batted well. We want to bowl our bowlers in different parts of the game. We want to challenge ourselves, keeping all of them in mind, we will be trying all of this, but not at the cost of the game. All in all, it was a good game of cricket."

The two teams will now travel south to Indore, which will host the second T20I on Sunday (January 14). Virat Kohli, who missed the first T20I, will be back in action this weekend.

