"Broadcasters would show his expressions after every wicket" - Former India wicketkeeper's unique take on Virat Kohli after latter's Test retirement

Former Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha praised Virat Kohli's competitiveness and aggression after the star batter announced his retirement from Test cricket yesterday (May 12). Saha mentioned how even the broadcasters would focus more on Kohli's aggressive expressions after a wicket fell than on the bowler.

The 36-year-old retired from Tests as India's fourth-leading run-scorer with 9,230 runs and the fourth among Indian batters in Test centuries with 30. Kohli captained India when Saha was their first-choice Test wicketkeeper in the second half of the 2010s.

Reflecting on Kohli's retirement, Saha told Sportstar:

"The fact that he could look the opponent in the eye and never give up made him what he is. That was evident from the fact that even broadcasters would show his expressions after every wicket fell, rather than focusing on the bowlers. Those animated expressions gave a glimpse of how passionate he was about the game."

He added:

"A lot of us were perhaps a bit shy in showing our emotions in the middle, but that was never the case with Virat. Since his U-19 days, he showed the world what he was capable of. But it’s not easy to maintain that same level of energy and aggression at the highest level, but it came naturally to him."

Kohli's absence leaves a gaping hole in the Indian middle-order as they look ahead to the daunting five-Test series in England, starting June 20.

"Even while playing on the PlayStation with us, Virat always had that winning mentality" - Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha hailed Virat Kohli's will and mentality to win in any and everything on and off the field. Under Kohli, India won an incredible 40 out of 68 Tests from 2014 to 2022.

They also finished runners-up in the 2019-21 World Test Championship (WTC) and were ranked No. 1 in the ICC rankings during most of Kohli's Test captaincy tenure.

"Be it on the field, or even while playing on the PlayStation with us, Virat always had that winning mentality. He was never ready to lose without putting in his best efforts. This fierce competitiveness spoke volumes about his character, and it also explains why he could take India’s Test team to a new high in his tenure," said Saha (via aforementioned source).

Kohli started his Test career in 2011 and played 123 matches, finishing with an average of almost 47. Having already retired from T20Is last year and now from Tests, the veteran batter will play only ODIs for India.

