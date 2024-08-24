  • home icon
  Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda (Updated) ft. Pratham Singh & Abid Mushtaq

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda (Updated) ft. Pratham Singh & Abid Mushtaq

Modified Aug 24, 2024 23:32 IST
Buchi Babu Tournament 2024 Most Runs List Updated after Round 2
Round 2 of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 saw four matches being played on Saturday, August 24. Hyderabad Cricket Association beat Jharkhand Cricket Association by nine wickets. Hyderabad skipper Rahul Singh scored a fifty while Rohith Rayudu picked up three wickets.

The match between Indian Railways and TNCA President's XI ended in a draw. Mohamed Ali S played a 182-run knock while Pratham Singh and Mohd Saif also slammed centuries. The game between Haryana and TNCA XI also ended in a draw. Baba Indrajith scored a magnificent hundred for TNCA XI.

In the fourth game of Round 2, Baroda defeated Jammu and Kashmir by a massive 287-run margin. Ninad Rathwa scored a hundred for Baroda.

After the end of the Round 2 matches, here is a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024:

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Most Runs List

PosPlayerMRINOHSAVGBFSR100504s6s
1Pratham Singh230440143764007620376
2Dheeru Singh22454014761.2550748.3211321
3Indrajith B12422116724236765.9411164
4Shubham Khajuria2213302027139454.0610188
5Mohd Saif21974010449.2533059.6911164
6Sahaib Yuvraj219342105*96.534256.43101912
7Mohamed Ali S11821018218226768.1610204
8Manan Hingrajia11672010283.535447.1711193
9Prateek Yadav116521148*16519485.0510155
10Vivek Singh21624010440.519483.510232

Pratham Singh, with 304 runs from four innings, moved from the fifth to the first in the list of highest run-scorers in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024.

Dheeru Singh, with 245 runs from four innings, jumped four places to the second position. Baba Indrajith, with 242 runs from two innings, replaces Prateek Yadav at the third position. Shubham Khajuria dropped from the top position to number four with 213 runs from three innings.

Mohd Saif is at number five with 197 runs from four innings. Sahaib Yuvraj follows closely at number six with 193 runs from two innings. Mohamed Ali S smashed a brilliant 182-run knock and took the seventh spot.

Manan Hingrajia slipped from second to the eighth position with 167 runs from two innings. Prateek Yadav also dropped six places to number nine with 165 runs while Vivek Singh slipped two positions to number ten with 162 runs.

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Most Wickets List

PosPlayerMWKTSIORBBIAVGECONSR4W5W
1Abid Mushtaq214489.128266/520.143.1638.2121
2Sahil Lotra213483.230177/523.153.6138.4611
3Ayan Chaudhary213410137385/528.693.6946.6102
4Sai Kishore R19263.412576/713.881.9642.4401
5Mahesh Pithiya1822910449/5133.5821.7501
6Raj Chaudhary28498334118/441.753.473.510
7Tanay Thyagarajan17235.47847/511.142.1830.5701
8Akash Rajawat17247.415977/422.713.3340.8510
9Jhathavedh Subramanyan1723817077/524.284.4732.5701
10Ninad Rathwa162246039/6102.52401

Abid Mushtaq, with 14 wickets climbed seven places to the top of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 most wickets list. Sahil Lotra of Jammu and Kashmir, with 13 wickets, is in the second position. Ayan Chaudhary, also with 13 wickets, dropped from the first to the third spot.

TNCA XI's Sai Kishore R, with nine wickets, enters the list taking the fourth position. Mahesh Pithiya from Baroda, with eight wickets, also enters the list taking the fifth position. Meanwhile, Raj Chaudhari dropped two places to number six with eight wickets.

Hyderabad Cricket Association's Tanay Thyagarajan is at number seven with seven wickets and an average of 35.4. Akash Rajawat dropped from second to the eighth spot with seven wickets.

Jhathavedh Subramanyan with seven wickets and Ninad Rathwa with six wickets make up the last two positions respectively.

Edited by Aditya Singh
