Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Jammu and Kashmir vs Baroda (Updated) ft. Pratham Singh & Abid Mushtaq

Round 2 of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 saw four matches being played on Saturday, August 24. Hyderabad Cricket Association beat Jharkhand Cricket Association by nine wickets. Hyderabad skipper Rahul Singh scored a fifty while Rohith Rayudu picked up three wickets.

The match between Indian Railways and TNCA President's XI ended in a draw. Mohamed Ali S played a 182-run knock while Pratham Singh and Mohd Saif also slammed centuries. The game between Haryana and TNCA XI also ended in a draw. Baba Indrajith scored a magnificent hundred for TNCA XI.

In the fourth game of Round 2, Baroda defeated Jammu and Kashmir by a massive 287-run margin. Ninad Rathwa scored a hundred for Baroda.

Trending

After the end of the Round 2 matches, here is a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024:

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Most Runs List

Pos Player M R I NO HS AVG BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Pratham Singh 2 304 4 0 143 76 400 76 2 0 37 6 2 Dheeru Singh 2 245 4 0 147 61.25 507 48.32 1 1 32 1 3 Indrajith B 1 242 2 1 167 242 367 65.94 1 1 16 4 4 Shubham Khajuria 2 213 3 0 202 71 394 54.06 1 0 18 8 5 Mohd Saif 2 197 4 0 104 49.25 330 59.69 1 1 16 4 6 Sahaib Yuvraj 2 193 4 2 105* 96.5 342 56.43 1 0 19 12 7 Mohamed Ali S 1 182 1 0 182 182 267 68.16 1 0 20 4 8 Manan Hingrajia 1 167 2 0 102 83.5 354 47.17 1 1 19 3 9 Prateek Yadav 1 165 2 1 148* 165 194 85.05 1 0 15 5 10 Vivek Singh 2 162 4 0 104 40.5 194 83.5 1 0 23 2

Pratham Singh, with 304 runs from four innings, moved from the fifth to the first in the list of highest run-scorers in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024.

Dheeru Singh, with 245 runs from four innings, jumped four places to the second position. Baba Indrajith, with 242 runs from two innings, replaces Prateek Yadav at the third position. Shubham Khajuria dropped from the top position to number four with 213 runs from three innings.

Mohd Saif is at number five with 197 runs from four innings. Sahaib Yuvraj follows closely at number six with 193 runs from two innings. Mohamed Ali S smashed a brilliant 182-run knock and took the seventh spot.

Manan Hingrajia slipped from second to the eighth position with 167 runs from two innings. Prateek Yadav also dropped six places to number nine with 165 runs while Vivek Singh slipped two positions to number ten with 162 runs.

Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 Most Wickets List

Pos Player M WKTS I O R BBI AVG ECON SR 4W 5W 1 Abid Mushtaq 2 14 4 89.1 282 66/5 20.14 3.16 38.21 2 1 2 Sahil Lotra 2 13 4 83.2 301 77/5 23.15 3.61 38.46 1 1 3 Ayan Chaudhary 2 13 4 101 373 85/5 28.69 3.69 46.61 0 2 4 Sai Kishore R 1 9 2 63.4 125 76/7 13.88 1.96 42.44 0 1 5 Mahesh Pithiya 1 8 2 29 104 49/5 13 3.58 21.75 0 1 6 Raj Chaudhary 2 8 4 98 334 118/4 41.75 3.4 73.5 1 0 7 Tanay Thyagarajan 1 7 2 35.4 78 47/5 11.14 2.18 30.57 0 1 8 Akash Rajawat 1 7 2 47.4 159 77/4 22.71 3.33 40.85 1 0 9 Jhathavedh Subramanyan 1 7 2 38 170 77/5 24.28 4.47 32.57 0 1 10 Ninad Rathwa 1 6 2 24 60 39/6 10 2.5 24 0 1

Abid Mushtaq, with 14 wickets climbed seven places to the top of the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament 2024 most wickets list. Sahil Lotra of Jammu and Kashmir, with 13 wickets, is in the second position. Ayan Chaudhary, also with 13 wickets, dropped from the first to the third spot.

TNCA XI's Sai Kishore R, with nine wickets, enters the list taking the fourth position. Mahesh Pithiya from Baroda, with eight wickets, also enters the list taking the fifth position. Meanwhile, Raj Chaudhari dropped two places to number six with eight wickets.

Hyderabad Cricket Association's Tanay Thyagarajan is at number seven with seven wickets and an average of 35.4. Akash Rajawat dropped from second to the eighth spot with seven wickets.

Jhathavedh Subramanyan with seven wickets and Ninad Rathwa with six wickets make up the last two positions respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️