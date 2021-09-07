IND vs ENG 2021: Bumrah opens up about asking Kohli to hand him the ball

Jasprit Bumrah was right in the thick of things as India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England with a memorable 157-run win at The Oval.

On a flat deck that offered little to nothing to the seamers, Bumrah proved why he's the leader of this Indian bowling attack. There had been some signs of reverse swing in the first session. But early in the post-Lunch session, it almost seemed like Bumrah's got the ball on a string.

In his post-match interview, Indian captain Virat Kohli admitted that it was Bumrah who asked to be handed the ball. He looked to make things happen for his side. And boy, didn't he deliver?

In his post-match presser, Bumrah opened up about the importance of creating pressure. He also spoke about why he approached his skipper to allow him to unleash a spell, which will be remembered for years to come.

Here's what Bumrah had to say:

It's obviously very important to create pressure and we thought its an important phase. So, I went up to him and told him that I think we should start well and try to create some pressure. So, that was the intention behind it and we're very happy to get this result.

A lot of effort went into this win. All the bowlers contributed with the bat, as well as with the ball so very happy for all of them. Really happy with it and hopefully we will carry the momentum in the next match as well.

142kph.



1.3 degrees swing - reverse swing.



Full, targeting the stumps.



6-3-6-2.



India's WinViz lifted by 50%.



What a spell from Jasprit Bumrah.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/giw6gk2qVS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 6, 2021

I was of that mindset that if we start well and create enough pressure, any result is possible - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's twin breaks to dismiss Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow were the pivotal moments on the final day. With the ball reversing wickedly and Bumrah using his abilities, the two quick wickets gave India the impetus they were looking for.

Bumrah's post-Lunch spell with the ball reversing was undoubtedly one of the best we have witnessed from an Indian bowler in recent times. Bumrah shared his and the team's mindset during the lunch break. Here's what he had to say:

The mindset after the lunch break was that we needed to create a lot of pressure and needed to start really well. If you give a lot of runs and the momentum goes away, suddenly you come under pressure and you don't want to play catchup in that situation. So, I was of that mindset that if we start well and create enough pressure, any result is possible.

We had a lot of belief and we wanted to run on that belief. I think it worked out well. Obviously, the wicket was on the flatter side and it requires a lot of patience and control, so we wanted to exhibit that and give it our all. In that moment, my mindset is that if I've given it all that I've got, win or lose, I'll accept the result.

So that is my mindset, regardless of wherever I go and play cricket and that is something I look to carry in the future as well.

With his twin strikes, Jasprit Bumrah also became the fastest Indian pacer to record 100 Test wickets, ahead of legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev.

Edited by Aditya Singh