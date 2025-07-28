“Bumrah looks tired” - Former cricketer on India’s playing 11 changes for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

Former fast bowler Steve Harmison opined that Team India might have to make a tough call and not consider Jasprit Bumrah for the fifth Test against England, purely due to fatigue. The Indian speedster struggled with an ankle injury during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, and was seen hobbling throughout, raising some serious concerns for the visitors.

Bumrah's bowling speeds were far off the mark, ending with figures of 2-112 off 33 overs. This marked the first instance in his Test career that he conceded over 100 runs in an innings. With hardly any assistance from the pitch or overhead conditions, the pacer had a contest to forget.

After the match ended in a draw, skipper Shubman Gill revealed that Bumrah's involvement for the fifth Test at The Oval will have to be assessed. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, on the other hand, stated that there are no injury concerns in the bowling department.

Steve Harmison said that a tired version of Jasprit Bumrah will not do India any good in the fifth Test.

"I think both teams will be scratching their heads going into it (5th Test). If Arshdeep Singh is fit, he plays. Kuldeep Yadav, they might have to look at him playing, and then they have got the big decision - Do they play Bumrah? Looking at what we have had here, Bumrah looks tired, he looks really really tired," Harmison said on talkSPORT.

"You might have to make a difficult decision, and say,'We're going to have to go without him, because we have asked a lot of him to keep him in this series'. Somebody else will have to carry the workload from there," he added.

India's marathon effort with the bat in the second innings has handed Bumrah some extra rest ahead of the fifth Test, and it remains to be seen whether he will be asked to play for the fourth time in the series. Ahead of the tour, the team management had asserted that the speedster would be available for only three matches, regardless of the state of the series.

"He's got a bit of big dog in him" - Steve Harmison on Ravindra Jadeja's heroics for India in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stepped up for Team India in the fourth Test with both bat and ball, cementing his status as one of the best all-rounders in the game. His Old Trafford heroics, which included a hundred and four wickets, come on the back of his vigil at Lord's and twin fifties at Edgbaston.

"If you asked me 3-4 years ago if there was one player you could pick in any format, that would be the first name on the team sheet, I think a lot of people would say Ravindra Jadeja. He was a second spinner to Ashwin, a proper No.7. He can play quite a lot of roles, he can dig it in, he can hang in there, he can fight, he's got character, he's got a bit of big dog in him. Is there anything surprising me about the way Jadeja has played over the course of these 4 Test matches? No, I'm not surprised," Harmison elaborated.

Steve Harmison praised Ravindra Jadeja for stepping up for the team amid transition following the recent string of retirements.

"One thing India needed coming to England without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was their senior players to stand up. Jadeja did not (stand up) in the first Test, he bowled poorly, he had a quiet Test match. Since then, he stood up, and I think he still has a huge amount to go in this Test series," he concluded.

Jadeja's tour began on a poor note as he scored only 36 runs, and picked up a solitary wicket. His bowling display in the second innings on a worn-out Day 5 pitch received a lot of flak as he failed to pitch it into the rough consistently. England ended up chasing down 371 to claim a series lead at Headingley, Leeds.

Since then, the all-rounder has scored four fifties and a hundred to become the fourth-leading run-scorer in the series. He also has seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 3.48.

