“Bumrah, Shami, Siraj is a serious fast bowling attack” - Sourav Ganguly on the Babar Azam challenge for Indian bowlers

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has admitted that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is a seriously good player and that India will have to bowl well against him in the Asia Cup as well as the World Cup. He, however, asserted that India have a good bowling line-up that can test the Pakistan captain.

India and Pakistan will meet in the Group A clash of Asia Cup 2023 in Pallekele on Saturday. They could also face off in the Super Fours depending on qualification. The arch-rivals are also set to meet in the ODI World Cup on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In a video on Star Sports, Ganguly shared his thoughts on the Babar challenge for Team India in the Asia Cup as well as the World Cup.

“He is a good player; there is no doubt about it. They [India] will have to bowl at him [during the World Cup]. Before that, they will have to bowl at him in the Asia Cup. India will have plans for him, we have a good bowling attack. [Jasprit] Bumrah, [Mohammed] Shami, [Mohammed] Siraj is a serious fast bowling attack," he said.

“Babar will also have to bat well to score runs against them because he knows they are up against a good fast bowling attack. India will have to bowl well to Babar Azam and vice-versa,” the 51-year-old added.

Babar got his Asia Cup 2023 campaign off to a flying start, smashing 151 off 131 balls in the tournament opener against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

He hit 14 fours and four sixes, featuring in a 214-run stand for the fifth wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (109* off 71 balls). Pakistan posted 342/6 on the board and then cleaned up Nepal for 104 in 23.4 overs.

“They are a good attack just like India” - Ganguly on Pakistan’s bowling

Sharing his thoughts on Pakistan’s bowling, Ganguly admitted that they too have a strong fast bowling line-up, which India will have to be wary of.

“Pakistan has got a very good bowling attack - Naseem [Shah, [Shaheen] Afridi and Haris Rauf. They are a good fast bowling attack just like India. So they are a good bowling attack as well and India will have to bat well against them,” he explained.

Shaheen and Rauf claimed two wickets each against Nepal, while Naseem chipped in with one. Leg-spinner Shadab Khan starred with figures of 4/27.