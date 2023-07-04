"But bro what about 5-0??" - Twitter reacts as Ollie Pope is ruled out of Ashes 2023

Ollie Pope will miss the remainder of the Ashes 2023 series due to a shoulder injury. The England batter hurt himself during the second match of the series against Australia at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

According to a media release by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Ollie Pope has dislocated his right shoulder. He went for scans on Monday, and the results show that he now needs surgery, which will rule him out of action for the rest of the summer.

The ECB stated that the batter will work closely with the medical staff of the England team and his county Surrey as he aims to recover from his injury. England have decided against naming a replacement in their squad for the Headingley Test, starting later this week.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Ollie Pope being ruled out of the Ashes. While some wished him a speedy recovery, a few fans felt that his replacement would do a better job than the right-handed batter. Notably, Pope scored 90 runs in four innings against Australia so far, with his best score being 42.

Before the series started, Pope had commented that he was hoping for a 5-0 win for England in Ashes 2023. A few fans on Twitter mocked him for his prediction as well. Here are some of the top reactions:

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Ollie Pope ruled out of this Ashes 2023. Ollie Pope ruled out of this Ashes 2023. https://t.co/R7GkWGhDQQ

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Joe Root reacts to the news that Ollie Pope has been ruled out for the remainder of the men's Ashes series 🏏 "Of course it will be a big loss, he's been an integral part of this team"Joe Root reacts to the news that Ollie Pope has been ruled out for the remainder of the men's Ashes series 🏏 "Of course it will be a big loss, he's been an integral part of this team"Joe Root reacts to the news that Ollie Pope has been ruled out for the remainder of the men's Ashes series 🏏❌ https://t.co/dAHF1V2gHE

Axciem @AxciemG @ESPNcricinfo Honestly the bloke they put in to replace him will do more @ESPNcricinfo Honestly the bloke they put in to replace him will do more

Sathyarajan @RajanSathya24 @ESPNcricinfo Please bring Sam Curran to playing XI @ESPNcricinfo Please bring Sam Curran to playing XI

Shivam @shivamufc @ESPNcricinfo Advantage England, whoever comes in Malan or Lawrence will do better @ESPNcricinfo Advantage England, whoever comes in Malan or Lawrence will do better

Who will replace Ollie Pope in England's playing XI for the 3rd Test?

Although England have not named a replacement in the squad for the third Test, they will have to play one of the benched players as Pope's replacement for the match in Leeds. Dan Lawrence is likely to take his place in the top order.

Lawrence has aggregated 551 runs in 11 Test matches. He has recorded four half-centuries so far, with his best score being 91.

Poll : 0 votes