Fans shower praise on Jemimah Rodrigues for blazing 92* on the Hundred debut

Jemimah Rodrigues (92* off 43 balls) lit up the Hundred. Her fabulous knock helped her side, Northern Superchargers, defeat Welsh Fire. The cricket fraternity took note of the knock and showered praise on her.

Despite minimal support from her teammates, Jemimah Rodrigues single-handedly took the Northern Superchargers home with an authoritative innings in a chase of 131.

So far, her 92* is the highest score by any batter in The Hundred. The fact that 23* by Alice Davidson Richards was the next best scorer for Northern Superchargers demonstrates Jemimah's dominance with the bat in the game.

Twitterati praised her for the knock. Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen even declared that Jemimah was his favorite player and proceeded to applaud her efforts with the bat.

Fans shower praises on Jemimah Rodrigues for her blazing 92* on debut innings in the Hundred

Jemimah Rodrigues saved the day for Superchargers after they were reduced to 19/4 in the chase

Earlier in the day, the Welsh Fire Women's team batted first and put up a competitive score of 130-8 on the board. Opener Hayley Matthews (30) top-scored for them in the first innings. Linsey Smith (3/14) was the pick of the bowlers for the Northern Superchargers.

In reply, Welsh Fire picked up four quick wickets in quick succession to leave Superchargers reeling at 19/4 18 balls into the second innings. Despite wickets tumbling on the other side, Jemimah Rodrigues remained calm to weather the early storm and then played a blistering knock to shepherd her team towards an easy win.

Alice Davidson Richards (23*) played a perfect foil to Indian batter. The duo put on a match-winning partnership of 112 runs for the fifth wicket to finish the chase with 15 balls to spare.

Jemimah's 43-ball knock comprised 17 fours and a six. She played the knock at an astonishing strike rate of 213.95 and enthralled the fans in attendance with her amazing stroke-play. She deservedly won the player of the match award.

