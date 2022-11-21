Senior opening batter David Warner could get his leadership ban revoked after Cricket Australia (CA) modified a section of its code of conduct. Following the change, players and coaches will have the provision to appeal their long-term sanctions.

Warner's ambition to lead the side, especially after Aaron Finch's retirement from ODI cricket, has not made any progress due to his lifetime leadership ban.

In the prior code of conduct, there wasn't any measure for the player to appeal to set a motion to reverse the ban.

According to a statement released by CA on Monday, November 21:

"Under the changes, players and support staff can now apply to have long-term sanctions modified."

The statement also mentions:

"Any applications will be considered by a three-person Review Panel, comprising independent Code of Conduct Commissioners, which must be satisfied that exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction.

"These circumstances and considerations will include whether the subject of the sanction has demonstrated genuine remorse; the subject's conduct and behaviour since the imposition of the sanction; whether rehabilitation programs have been completed undertaken (if applicable) and the length of time that has passed since the sanction was imposed and whether sufficient time has passed to allow for reform or rehabilitation."

The ODI captaincy role eventually went to Pat Cummins, but it is unlikely that the pacer will be in charge for every game due to workload management, with a recent example being the second ODI against England. The newly appointed captain was rested while Josh Hazlewood led the team in his absence.

David Warner primed to appeal his ban and could be in contention to become Australia's next T20I captain

The left-handed batter received unanimous support from fans and former cricketers alike when talks over Australia's ODI captaincy made the round.

However, with Warner heading into the twilight of his career, the upcoming couple of years might be the last credible chance for him to lead his nation.

He has expressed his desire to carry on with international cricket, especially in white-ball formats, for a little while longer. He will next be seen playing his trade for Australia in their home season as well as represent the Sydney Thunder, where he will play one half of the season.

Should Finch hang up his boots prior to the T20 World Cup 2024, Warner has an excellent chance of leading the Aussies in a major tournament. It is to be noted that the three-person Review Panel must find Warner's case compelling in order to overturn the ban.

