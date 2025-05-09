CAB announces postponement of Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has announced the postponement of the Bengal Pro T20 League Season 2 indefinitely, as per a press release on Friday, May 9. A revised schedule of the tournament will be announced after consulting with the relevant authorities.

The development comes hours after the BCCI deferred the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) until further notice. Only 10.1 overs were possible during the fixture at Dharamsala Stadium between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings on May 8. The game was stopped due to floodlight failure, with the fans evacuating the venue instantly.

Although IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, after the Punjab Kings vs Capitals fixture, claimed the tournament was on, the board decided to postpone. It is likely to look for another window this year to hold the remaining matches.

Bengal Pro T20 League season 1 saw joint winners

The opening season of the Bengal Pro T20 League saw Sobisco Smahers Malda and Murshidabad Kings clinch the title due to rain. The inaugural edition saw eight franchises compete as the league was established to unearth new talent from the state.

The tournament's edition was conceived by former Indian captain and ex-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. Speaking to India Today, the Prince of Kolkata expressed his optimism about the BCCI resuming IPL. He said:

"I have seen today that the IPL is suspended for 7 days. The BCCI will complete this. BCCI is efficient. During COVID, it was another emergency. I am sure the BCCI will complete it. A COVID-like situation is different. BCCI will work as per Indian government guidelines."

With both the Indian events getting postponed, the star players will return to their respective homes. Team India's next assignment is the tour of England, where they will play five Tests. The first of those begins on June 20 at the Headingley in Leeds.

