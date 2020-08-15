CAB president Avishek Dalmiya explains why the 1999 World Cup final presentation was delayed

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya explained the reason behind the delay in handing over the World Cup trophy to Australian captain Steve Waugh after the 1999 final during a chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page.

“The Queen [Elizabeth II] was also present at the venue. And, the rule in England is that where the Queen is there, it’s usually the Queen who presents the trophy. So, the entire prize distribution ceremony was actually delayed by 10 minutes so that the Queen could retire,” Avishek Dalmiya said.

It was only after the Queen had left that the then-ICC president and Avishek’s late father Jagmohan Dalmiya presented the trophy to Steve Waugh. It was the most one-sided final in World Cup history as Pakistan were bundled out for a meagre 132 and Australia chased the total down with 179 balls to spare.

It was about protecting the chair of the president of the ICC: Avishek Dalmiya

It was the second time Australia lifted the World Cup. Credits: Srinjoy Sanyal

Interestingly, it was the first time the tournament was called the ‘ICC World Cup’, and it was also the first time the ICC president handed over the trophy to the winning captain. The historical moment is now on permanent display on the glass walls of the Club House, facing the famous Kolkata Maidan.

“It was not about the fact that he wanted to give away the trophy but it was about protecting the chair of the president of the ICC,” Dalmiya reasoned.

Avishek Dalmiya added that his father always believed that the institution was always more important than the individual, and that the honour, prestige and responsibilities associated with his position demanded him to hand over the trophy.

And, it has been the ICC chiefs who have presented the World Cup to the subsequent winning captains. The trend was set by Jagmohan Dalmiya on June 20, 1999, at Lord’s.