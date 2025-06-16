“Calling me and saying I should retire” - Karun Nair’s shocking revelation ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India batter Karun Nair revealed that a prominent Indian cricketer had once advised him to retire from international cricket and earn money through T20 leagues. His remarks came after working through the domestic ranks to earn a recall to the Indian Test side after eight years for the upcoming England tour.

The recent Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma helped Nair's recall for the series against England that starts on June 20. The 33-year-old also scored runs for fun in first-class cricket, including an 863-run 2024/25 Ranji season at an average of almost 54.

In a conversation with Mail Sport ahead of the England series, Nair said (via TOI):

"I still remember a prominent Indian cricketer calling me and saying I should retire because the money in these leagues would make me secure. It would have been easy to do, but I knew that regardless of the money, I would be kicking myself for giving up that easily."

He added:

"I was never going to give up on playing for India again. That was just over two years ago, and look where we are now. It’s crazy, but deep down, I knew I was good enough."

Nair's last Test appearance for India came against Australia at home in 2017, three matches after he famously scored a triple century against England in Chennai. The right-hander boasts an excellent average of over 62 in six Tests.

"Very grateful and fortunate" - Karun Nair on his comeback to the Indian side

Karun Nair recently expressed his delight at returning to the Indian Test side after eight years for the England series. Team India will play England in a five-Test series, starting in Leeds on June 20.

Talking about his comeback to the side on BCCI.tv, Nair said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"Feels really special. [I'm] Very grateful and fortunate to be able to get this opportunity again. Looking forward to grabbing this opportunity with both hands."

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir hailed Nair for his resilience, saying (via the aforementioned source):

"Comebacks are never easy. The amount of runs you've got, the never-give-up attitude - it's inspiring for the entire team. Welcome back, Karun Nair."

Nair has vast first-class experience of 116 matches, scoring 8,470 runs at an average of 49.82, including 24 centuries.

