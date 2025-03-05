“Came here as a 14-year-old” - Sachin Tendulkar recalls old Vadodara memories during IML T20 2025 [Watch]

Former India batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar recalled his first visit to Vadodara during the ongoing International Masters League (IML) T20 2025. Tendulkar is leading the India Masters team in the tournament.

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Sachin Tendulkar shared a video of himself talking about his memories of Vadodara. The India Masters team is currently in the city for the IML 2025 tournament.

Sachin recalled how he had first come to the venue as a 14-year-old with the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team.

"This ground which you can see behind, I came here as a 14-year-old with the Mumbai Ranji team. I was a part of the 14-member squad. This was our dressing room (pointing towards the same). All those memories have suddenly risen up. I still remember there was a shamiana (Tent) put here and lot of crowd had come to watch the game. I am here for a different reason," he said.

In the video, the Master Blaster can also be seen padded up and practicing in the nets, playing some of his iconic shots.

Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters top of the table in IML T20 2025

Meanwhile, the India Masters, led by Sachin Tendulkar, are currently at the top of the IML T20 2025 table with three wins from as many games and six points. They first beat Sri Lanka Masters by four runs to begin their campaign.

Next up, they registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory against England Masters. In their third game, they carried their winning run forward, trashing South Africa Masters by eight wickets to make it three wins in a row.

Sachin Tendulkar and his side will be up against Australia Masters next, facing them on Wednesday, March 5, in Vadodara. They will then play the West Indies Masters on Saturday, March 8, in their final group stage game in Raipur.

Sachin Tendulkar has scored just 50 runs from three matches so far and fans would expect a thrilling performance from him in the upcoming games.

