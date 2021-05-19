"You can see why" - Cameron Green's pragmatic response to missing out on Australian squad for West Indies tour

Cameron Green was recently overlooked for Australia's 23-man squad for the upcoming limited-overs series tour of the West Indies. The Aussies will play five T20Is and three ODIs, starting on July 10.

Green was pragmatic about his omission and said that he missed out as quite a few good names are already there in the squad.

Batsman Marnus Labuschagne and all-rounder Daniel Sams were among the other notable absentees.

In a recent chat, Cameron Green revealed that he was initially told he was in the expanded squad for the West Indies series. However, later the selectors told him that he missed out narrowly.

"I got told I was in the original expanded squad and (then) got told I just missed out. But looking at all the names on that list, you can see why. They’ve picked a really strong squad that has performed well over the past year. Unfortunately I didn’t make it, but it’s an awesome squad and I’m sure they’ll do really well over there,” Green said, as quoted by thewest.com.au.

Australia name a 23-man extended squad for the upcoming white-ball tour of the Caribbean #WIvAUS https://t.co/txwPM70e1b pic.twitter.com/S45Yoa2Fah — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) May 17, 2021

On the back of his omission for the West Indies tour, Cameron Green is also unlikely to make the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup as selectors are seemingly looking at other personnel for Australia's T20 setup.

The Ashes is the pinnacle of cricket: Cameron Green

The all-rounder might have missed out on the limited-overs squad, but he has his eyes set on the Ashes series later this year, where Australia will host England in December. Cameron Green believes a Test series with England is the pinnacle of cricket.

"For all the kids growing up watching cricket this is the pinnacle.I’ve got a lot of fond memories growing up watching it. Going back to Ashton Agar scoring 98, I remember everyone was talking about it for months after.”

Australia may have lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year to India, but Cameron Green was one of the bright sparks for the home team. Former skipper Ian Chappell has already branded Green the biggest talent to come out of Australia since Ricky Ponting.