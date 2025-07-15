“Can they bring back Sai Sudharsan?” - Former cricketer on India’s playing 11 changes after ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan weighed in on the changes India can make after their defeat to England in the third Test. He spoke about the possible changes, particularly concerning Karun Nair and the No. 3 slot.

Irfan questioned whether India will stick to Karun or look to bring back Sai Sudharsan. The left-hander made his debut in the opening Test in Leeds, but was dropped right after.

"Karun Nair got chances in three games. Will they persist with him further at No.3 or bring in a left-handed batter? England have not been able to bowl as well to the left-hander. Pant has scored two hundreds and Jadeja has also made consecutive fifties. Can they bring back Sai Sudharsan? India will think about this," he said on his YouTube channel 'Irfan Pathan'.

Karun has scored only 131 runs from six innings without a fifty. His comeback after eight years has not quite gone according to plan. Sudharsan got out for a duck in his first Test innings in Leeds. However, he looked good for a 48-ball 30 in the second.

Irfan Pathan urges India to put workload management talk away

The former all-rounder has also encouraged India not to think about workload management, pointing towards ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Before the series began, it was announced that Bumrah would only play three out of the five Tests.

As he has now played two, it remains to be seen whether he will play the next or last game. However, there is a nine-day gap before the fourth Test begins, and Pathan believes Bumrah has to play. Moreover, the visitors are also 1-2 down with the series on the line.

"There is a nine-day gap. Can they put the workload management talk away because you have to win the series now. The bowling is going well. Bumrah is in good form, Siraj is in good form. Akash Deep appeared like he was slightly tired and could not adjust to the slope but he will get the recovery time. But you must not be desperate. If you get desperate, you will fall into trouble," he said. (3:48)

The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 23, at Old Trafford, Manchester.

